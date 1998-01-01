Menu
Mert Ramazan Demir
Mert Ramazan Demir
Mert Ramazan Demir
Date of Birth
1 January 1998
Age
28 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Fantasy hero
Popular Films
7.4
The Teacher
(2020)
7.0
Golden Boy
(2022)
6.3
Abandoned Man
(2025)
Filmography
6.3
Abandoned Man
Metruk Adam
Drama
2025, Turkey
5.3
Şahmaran
Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
2023, Turkey
7
Golden Boy
Drama, Romantic
2022, Turkey
7.4
The Teacher
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2020, Turkey
