Mert Ramazan Demir

Date of Birth
1 January 1998
Age
28 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Fantasy hero

Filmography

Genre
Year
6.3
Abandoned Man Metruk Adam
Drama 2025, Turkey
Şahmaran 5.3
Şahmaran
Drama, Fantasy, Romantic 2023, Turkey
Golden Boy 7
Golden Boy
Drama, Romantic 2022, Turkey
The Teacher 7.4
The Teacher
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2020, Turkey
