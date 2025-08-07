Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
1 poster
Going
1
Not going
0
Kinoafisha
Films
Sugar Mill
Sugar Mill
Pabrik Gula
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Horror
Thriller
Going
1
Not going
0
Synopsis
A group of young men and women who work as seasonal workers in a sugar factory face terror from the kingdom of demons where the factory is located. They must find out the cause of the demons' anger, before the terror ends their lives.
Expand
Country
Indonesia
Runtime
2 hours 13 minutes
Production year
2025
Online premiere
7 August 2025
World premiere
7 August 2025
Release date
11 December 2025
Russia
Worldwide Gross
$667,134
Production
MD Pictures
Also known as
Pabrik Gula, Sugar Mill, Ingenio Azucarero, Ma Xưởng Mía, Sugar Factory, Сахарная фабрика, 鬼祭
Director
Awi Suryadi
Cast
Ersya Aurelia
Arbani Yasiz
Erika Carlina
Bukie B. Mansyur
Wavi Zihan
Cast and Crew
Film rating
5.9
Rate
10
votes
5.8
IMDb
Write review
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
Now Playing
New Releases
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
Here
2024, USA, Drama
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree