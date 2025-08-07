Menu
Sugar Mill

Pabrik Gula
Synopsis

A group of young men and women who work as seasonal workers in a sugar factory face terror from the kingdom of demons where the factory is located. They must find out the cause of the demons' anger, before the terror ends their lives.
Country Indonesia
Runtime 2 hours 13 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 7 August 2025
World premiere 7 August 2025
Release date
11 December 2025 Russia
Worldwide Gross $667,134
Production MD Pictures
Also known as
Pabrik Gula, Sugar Mill, Ingenio Azucarero, Ma Xưởng Mía, Sugar Factory, Сахарная фабрика, 鬼祭
Director
Awi Suryadi
Cast
Ersya Aurelia
Arbani Yasiz
Erika Carlina
Bukie B. Mansyur
Wavi Zihan
Cast and Crew

Film rating

5.9
Rate 10 votes
5.8 IMDb
