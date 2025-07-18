Menu
No poster for this film
Sarbala Ji

Sarbala Ji

Sarbala Ji
Synopsis

N/A
Country India
Runtime 2 hours 30 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 18 July 2025
Release date
18 July 2025 UAE PG13
Worldwide Gross $383,890
Production Nagaada Film Studio, Tips Films Pvt. Ltd.
Also known as
Sarbala Ji
Director
Mandeep Kumar
Cast
Sargun Mehta
Ammy Virk
Gippy Grewal
Nimrat Khaira
Gurdev Dhaliwal
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.5
Rate 14 votes
5.4 IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
