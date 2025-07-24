Menu
5.1
5.1
IMDb Rating: 4.4
The Killgrin
The Killgrin
Horror
Synopsis
After a personal tragedy, Miranda explores unconventional self-help methods, only to learn from a spiritual healer that she has an infection of her aura called a 'killgrin', which thrives off her misery.
The Killgrin
trailer
trailer
Country
Canada / USA
Runtime
1 hour 23 minutes
Production year
2024
World premiere
24 July 2025
Release date
14 August 2025
Russia
Кинологистика
31 July 2025
Kazakhstan
18+
24 July 2025
Kyrgyzstan
16+
24 July 2025
Uzbekistan
18+
Worldwide Gross
$110,727
Production
Landed Entertainments, Zeus Pictures
Also known as
The Killgrin, Улыбка. Новый кошмар
Director
Joanna Tsanis
Cast
Konstantina Mantelos
Adam Tsekhman
Cristo Fernández
Peter MacNeill
Fuad Ahmed
Cast and Crew
Film Reviews
Светлана Галенко
12 August 2025, 17:09
Это полный шлак, отстой, трата времени и денег на ветер. Режиссёр бездарность, бездарь. Такое даже за бесплатно в падлу будет смотреть, а не то что…
Film Trailers
The Killgrin
Trailer
0
0
The Killgrin
Trailer in russian
0
0
Stills
