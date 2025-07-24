Menu
IMDb Rating: 4.4
The Killgrin

The Killgrin
Synopsis

After a personal tragedy, Miranda explores unconventional self-help methods, only to learn from a spiritual healer that she has an infection of her aura called a 'killgrin', which thrives off her misery.
The Killgrin - trailer
The Killgrin  trailer
Country Canada / USA
Runtime 1 hour 23 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 24 July 2025
Release date
14 August 2025 Russia Кинологистика
31 July 2025 Kazakhstan 18+
24 July 2025 Kyrgyzstan 16+
24 July 2025 Uzbekistan 18+
Worldwide Gross $110,727
Production Landed Entertainments, Zeus Pictures
Also known as
The Killgrin, Улыбка. Новый кошмар
Director
Joanna Tsanis
Cast
Konstantina Mantelos
Adam Tsekhman
Cristo Fernández
Peter MacNeill
Peter MacNeill
Fuad Ahmed
5.1
14 votes
4.4 IMDb
Film Reviews
Светлана Галенко 12 August 2025, 17:09
Это полный шлак, отстой, трата времени и денег на ветер. Режиссёр бездарность, бездарь. Такое даже за бесплатно в падлу будет смотреть, а не то что… Read more…
The Killgrin - trailer
The Killgrin Trailer
The Killgrin - trailer in russian
The Killgrin Trailer in russian
Stills
