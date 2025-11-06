Menu
5.9 IMDb Rating: 5.9
Lembayung
Arum and Pica, who wanted to complete their internship at Lembayung hospital, had to face mysterious terror from a woman satan who was suspected of hanged herself in the bathroom. The situation became even more tense after they asked others for help to the point where they threatened their own lives and those closest to them.
Country Indonesia
Runtime 2 hours 3 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 6 November 2025
6 November 2025 Russia
Worldwide Gross $219,319
Production Prime Eagle Studios, Tiger Wong Pictures, MNC Pictures
Lembayung, Lembayung: Oan Hồn Sản Phụ, Lemboyung, 鬼診所
Baim Wong
Taskya Namya
Yasamin Jasem
Arya Saloka
Daffa Wardhana
Tio Pakusadewo
5.9
5.9 IMDb
