Piglet's Return
Poster of Piglet's Return
3.3 IMDb Rating: 2.7
Piglet's Return

Piglet's Return

Piglet
Synopsis

On Kate's 21st birthday camping trip, her friends encounter Piglet, a monstrous human-pig hybrid who brutally murders one of them. They uncover Piglet's origins and Kate must confront her past to survive the relentless killer.
Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 23 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 29 May 2025
Release date
4 September 2025 Russia Кинологистика
14 August 2025 Kazakhstan 18+
29 May 2025 UAE 18TC
14 August 2025 Uzbekistan 18+
Worldwide Gross $31,818
Production August Bound Productions, ITN Studios
Also known as
Piglet, Piglet's Return, O Retorno Do Leitão, Пятачок. Кровь и жёлуди
Director
Andrea M. Catinella
Cast
Alexander Butler
Lauren Staerck
Alina Desmond
Shayli Reagan
Jeremy Vinogradov
Film rating

3.3
2.7 IMDb
Formula Kino na Kutuzovskom
22:50 from 300 ₽
Sinema park Teplyy Stan
23:25 from 300 ₽
velikiyural 27 August 2025, 18:32
Самый лучший фильм за всю историю человечества. Сестра вырвала пока смотрела! 5 из 5!!!!!!!!!!!!
Formula Kino na Kutuzovskom
2D
22:50
Sinema park Teplyy Stan
Teplyy stan
2D
23:25
