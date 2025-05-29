Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Quotes
Рейтинги
3.3
IMDb Rating: 2.7
Rate
2 posters
Tickets from 300 ₽
Going
15
Not going
9
Kinoafisha
Films
Piglet's Return
Piglet's Return
Piglet
Horror
Tickets from 300 ₽
Going
15
Not going
9
Synopsis
On Kate's 21st birthday camping trip, her friends encounter Piglet, a monstrous human-pig hybrid who brutally murders one of them. They uncover Piglet's origins and Kate must confront her past to survive the relentless killer.
Expand
Piglet's Return
trailer
trailer
Country
Great Britain
Runtime
1 hour 23 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
29 May 2025
Release date
4 September 2025
Russia
Кинологистика
14 August 2025
Kazakhstan
18+
29 May 2025
UAE
18TC
14 August 2025
Uzbekistan
18+
Worldwide Gross
$31,818
Production
August Bound Productions, ITN Studios
Also known as
Piglet, Piglet's Return, O Retorno Do Leitão, Пятачок. Кровь и жёлуди
Director
Andrea M. Catinella
Cast
Alexander Butler
Lauren Staerck
Alina Desmond
Shayli Reagan
Jeremy Vinogradov
Cast and Crew
Film in
Collections
Horror Films Based on Fairy Tales
Film rating
3.3
Rate
15
votes
2.7
IMDb
Write review
How to book tickets
How to book tickets with a bank card
How to get to the cinema with an electronic ticket
What to do if...
Got any questions left?
The cinema reserves the right to change showtimes and ticket prices
Showtimes
Showtimes and Tickets
Formula Kino na Kutuzovskom
22:50
from 300 ₽
Sinema park Teplyy Stan
23:25
from 300 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
Today
from 300 ₽
Tomorrow
from 300 ₽
24 September
from 300 ₽
All cinemas
Film Reviews
velikiyural
27 August 2025, 18:32
Самый лучший фильм за всю историю человечества. Сестра вырвала пока смотрела! 5 из 5!!!!!!!!!!!!
velikiyural
27 August 2025, 18:32
Самый лучший фильм за всю историю человечества. Сестра вырвала пока смотрела! 5 из 5!!!!!!!!!!!!
Reviews
Write review
Film Trailers
All trailers
Piglet's Return
Trailer
0
0
Piglet's Return
Trailer in russian
0
0
Все трейлеры
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
«Piglet's Return» now playing
Today
22
Tomorrow
23
Wed
24
Format
All
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Undeground
How do I book tickets for Piglet's Return?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₽
Started
20:50
from 400 ₽
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₽
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₽
Formula Kino na Kutuzovskom
g. Moskva, Kutuzovskiy prosp., 57
2D
22:50
from 300 ₽
Sinema park Teplyy Stan
Teplyy stan
2D
23:25
from 300 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
Now Playing
New Releases
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
Here
2024, USA, Drama
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree