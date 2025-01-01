Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
No poster for this film
Kinoafisha Films Song Sung Blue

Song Sung Blue

Song Sung Blue
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

Two down-on-their-luck musicians form a Neil Diamond tribute band to follow their dreams and prove that it's never too late to find love.
Song Sung Blue - trailer
Song Sung Blue  trailer
Country USA
Production year 2025
Production Davis Entertainment, Focus Features
Also known as
Song Sung Blue, Song Sung Blue - Um Sonho a Dois, Toner av kärlek
Director
Craig Brewer
Cast
Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson
Hugh Jackman
Hugh Jackman
Michael Imperioli
Michael Imperioli
Fisher Stevens
Fisher Stevens
James Belushi
James Belushi
Cast and Crew

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Film Trailers All trailers
Song Sung Blue - trailer
Song Sung Blue Trailer
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Moment istiny
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Altered
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Imaginary
Imaginary
2024, USA, Horror
Klyovny ulove
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more