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Mustafa Shakir
Mustafa Shakir Mustafa Shakir
Kinoafisha Persons Mustafa Shakir

Mustafa Shakir

Mustafa Shakir

Date of Birth
21 August 1976
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actor, Writer, Director
Actor type
Action hero, Dramatic actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Quarry 8.0
Quarry (2016)
Luke Cage 7.4
Luke Cage (2016)
Jett 7.3
Jett (2019)

Filmography

Love Hurts 5.4
Love Hurts Love Hurts
Action 2025, USA
Watch trailer
Song Sung Blue 7.2
Song Sung Blue Song Sung Blue
Biography, Drama, History 2025, USA
Watch trailer
Ghosted 6.1
Ghosted Ghosted
Action, Adventure, Romantic 2023, USA
Watch trailer
Die Like Lovers 3.7
Die Like Lovers Assassin
Thriller, Action, Sci-Fi 2023, USA
Watch trailer
Emancipation 5.1
Emancipation Emancipation
Action, Thriller 2022, USA
Watch trailer
Cowboy Bebop 6.4
Cowboy Bebop
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2021, USA
Hide and Seek 4.5
Hide and Seek Hide and Seek
Thriller 2021, USA
Watch trailer
Jett 7.3
Jett
Drama, Action, Crime 2019, USA
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