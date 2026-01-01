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Showtimes & Tickets
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About
Filmography
Mustafa Shakir
Mustafa Shakir
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mustafa Shakir
Mustafa Shakir
Mustafa Shakir
Date of Birth
21 August 1976
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actor, Writer, Director
Actor type
Action hero
,
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
8.0
Quarry
(2016)
7.4
Luke Cage
(2016)
7.3
Jett
(2019)
Filmography
5.4
Love Hurts
Love Hurts
Action
2025, USA
Watch trailer
7.2
Song Sung Blue
Song Sung Blue
Biography, Drama, History
2025, USA
Watch trailer
6.1
Ghosted
Ghosted
Action, Adventure, Romantic
2023, USA
Watch trailer
3.7
Die Like Lovers
Assassin
Thriller, Action, Sci-Fi
2023, USA
Watch trailer
5.1
Emancipation
Emancipation
Action, Thriller
2022, USA
Watch trailer
6.4
Cowboy Bebop
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2021, USA
4.5
Hide and Seek
Hide and Seek
Thriller
2021, USA
Watch trailer
7.3
Jett
Drama, Action, Crime
2019, USA
Show more
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