6.8 IMDb Rating: 7.2
Tickets from 750 ₽
Sirat

Sirat

Sirat
Synopsis

A father and his son arrive at a rave deep in the mountains of southern Morocco. They’re searching for Mar — daughter and sister — who vanished months ago at one of these endless, sleepless parties. Surrounded by electronic music and a raw, unfamiliar sense of freedom, they hand out her photo again and again. Hope is fading but they push through and follow a group of ravers heading to one last party in the desert. As they venture deeper into the burning wilderness, the journey forces them to confront their own limits.

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 55 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 19 September 2025
Release date
30 October 2025 Russia Иноекино
25 September 2025 Croatia
25 September 2025 Czechia
2 October 2025 Lithuania N16
19 September 2025 Poland
Worldwide Gross $5,923,893
Production 4 A 4 Productions, El Deseo, Filmes da Ermida
Also known as
Sirât, Sirat, Sirat. Trance en el desierto, Oliver Laxe, Sirāt, Sirât: Trance en el desierto, Untitled Oliver Laxe Project, Сират
Director
Oliver Laks
Cast
Sergi López
Sergi López
Bruno Núñez
Richard Bellamyun
Stefania Gadda
Joshua Liam Herderson
6.8
7.2 IMDb
Sinema Park Mosfilm
18:00 from 750 ₽
Sinema Park Mosfilm g. Moskva, Mosfilmovskaya, 1, str. 44
2D, SUB
18:00 from 750 ₽
