Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Lirika
1 poster
Going 0
Not going 0
Kinoafisha Films Lirika

Lirika

Напомним о выходе в прокат
Going 0
Not going 0
Lirika - trailer
Lirika  trailer
Country Russia / Georgia
Runtime 1 hour 13 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 2 January 2026
Release date
2 January 2026 Georgia PG-13
Also known as
Lirika
Director
Rezo Gigineishvili
Rezo Gigineishvili
Cast
Mikheil Meskhi
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.9
Rate 13 votes
7.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies  Best Russian Films 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Trailers All trailers
Lirika - trailer
Lirika Trailer
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more