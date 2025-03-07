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Poster of A Simple Favor Sequel
4.7
A Simple Favor Sequel - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films A Simple Favor Sequel
4.7

A Simple Favor Sequel

, 2025
Another Simple Favor
USA / Comedy, Thriller / 18+
Trailers
Going 10
Not going 1
Poster of A Simple Favor Sequel
4.7
Going 10
Not going 1
A Simple Favor Sequel - Trailer
A Simple Favor Sequel  Trailer

Synopsis

Stephanie and Emily head to the beautiful island of Capri, Italy, for Emily's extravagant wedding to a rich Italian businessman.

Cast

Blake Lively
Blake Lively
Emily Nelson
Anna Kendrick
Anna Kendrick
Stephanie Smothers
Allison Janney
Allison Janney
Aunt Linda McLanden
Michele Morrone
Michele Morrone
Elizabeth Perkins
Elizabeth Perkins
Henry Golding
Henry Golding
Kelly McCormack
Kelly McCormack
Stacy
Andy Rannells
Andy Rannells
Darren
Bashir Salahuddin
Aparna Nancherla
Aparna Nancherla
Sona
Taylor Ortega
Alex Newell
Alex Newell
Director Paul Feig
Writer Jessica Sharzer, Darcey Bell, Laeta Kalogridis
Composer Theodore Shapiro
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 2025
Online premiere 30 April 2025
World premiere 7 March 2025
Production Amazon MGM Studios, Amazon Studios, BRON Studios
Also known as
Another Simple Favor, Otro pequeño favor, Nur noch ein kleiner Gefallen, Another Simple Favour, L'Ombre d'Emily 2, Outro Pequeno Favor, A Simple Favor 2, Další nebezpečná laskavost, Kolejna zwyczajna przysługa, Küçük Bir Rica Daha, Lời Thỉnh Cầu Bí Ẩn 2, Még egy kis szívesség, Un altro piccolo favore, Une autre petite faveur, Άλλη μια μικρή χάρη, Ещё одна простая просьба, Ще одна проста послуга, 再幫個小忙, 부탁 하나만 들어줘 2, Um Pequeno Favor 2

Film rating

4.7
Rate 14 votes
5.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025  Best Comedies 

Film Trailers

All trailers
A Simple Favor Sequel - Trailer
A Simple Favor Sequel Trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel

Quotes

Sean Townsend Stephanie, listen to me. If a grudge is self-inflicted poison, then the person who invited you to this wedding is the most poisoned person that I have ever met. She doesn't let go, and you are the biggest grudge of her life.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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