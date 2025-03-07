ProductionAmazon MGM Studios, Amazon Studios, BRON Studios
Also known as
Another Simple Favor, Otro pequeño favor, Nur noch ein kleiner Gefallen, Another Simple Favour, L'Ombre d'Emily 2, Outro Pequeno Favor, A Simple Favor 2, Další nebezpečná laskavost, Kolejna zwyczajna przysługa, Küçük Bir Rica Daha, Lời Thỉnh Cầu Bí Ẩn 2, Még egy kis szívesség, Un altro piccolo favore, Une autre petite faveur, Άλλη μια μικρή χάρη, Ещё одна простая просьба, Ще одна проста послуга, 再幫個小忙, 부탁 하나만 들어줘 2, Um Pequeno Favor 2
Sean TownsendStephanie, listen to me. If a grudge is self-inflicted poison, then the person who invited you to this wedding is the most poisoned person that I have ever met. She doesn't let go, and you are the biggest grudge of her life.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Interesting facts
In the wake of the controversy surrounding the release of Blake Lively's earlier film, Mes dedame tašką (2024), Amazon disabled comments on the film's trailer across several social media platforms.