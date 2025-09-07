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The Christophers
6.8
The Christophers
, 2025
The Christophers
USA / Crime, Comedy / 18+
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The Christophers
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Synopsis
The estranged children of a once-famous artist hire a forger to complete his unfinished works so they can be discovered and sold after his death.
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Cast
Ian McKellen
James Corden
Michaela Coel
Jessica Gunning
Dmitri Prokopiev
Tilly Botsford
Director
Steven Soderbergh
Writer
Ed Solomon
Composer
David Holmes
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 40 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
7 September 2025
Release date
17 April 2026
Canada
10 June 2026
France
15 May 2026
Great Britain
Worldwide Gross
$106,390
Production
Department M
Also known as
The Christophers
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Film rating
6.8
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13
votes
6.9
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