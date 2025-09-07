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Poster of The Christophers
6.8
The Christophers - trailer
Kinoafisha Films The Christophers
6.8

The Christophers

, 2025
The Christophers
USA / Crime, Comedy / 18+
Trailers
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Not going 0
Poster of The Christophers
6.8
Going 0
Not going 0
The Christophers - trailer
The Christophers  trailer

Synopsis

The estranged children of a once-famous artist hire a forger to complete his unfinished works so they can be discovered and sold after his death.

Cast

Ian McKellen
Ian McKellen
James Corden
James Corden
Michaela Coel
Michaela Coel
Jessica Gunning
Jessica Gunning
Dmitri Prokopiev
Tilly Botsford
Director Steven Soderbergh
Writer Ed Solomon
Composer David Holmes
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 7 September 2025
Release date
17 April 2026 Canada
10 June 2026 France
15 May 2026 Great Britain
Worldwide Gross $106,390
Production Department M
Also known as
The Christophers

Film rating

6.8
Rate 13 votes
6.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025  Best Comedies 

Film Trailers

All trailers
The Christophers - trailer
The Christophers Trailer
The Christophers - trailer with russian subtitles
The Christophers Trailer with russian subtitles
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