The Wizard of the Emerald City. Part II
1 poster
The Wizard of the Emerald City. Part II

The Wizard of the Emerald City. Part II

Synopsis

Brought into the magical world by a hurricane, the girl Elli, her dog Totoshka and their friends, Strashila, Zheleznyy Drovosek and Truslivyy Lev, are waiting for new worlds, meetings with new bright heroes and, of course, many both funny and dangerous adventures. In the Violet Country, where the vengeful Bastinda rules, they will have to defeat the Flying Monkeys and disrupt the evil witch's insidious plans by staging a large-scale battle in her palace.

The Wizard of the Emerald City. Part II - teaser-trailer
The Wizard of the Emerald City. Part II  teaser-trailer
Country Russia
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 2027
World premiere 1 January 2027
Release date
1 January 2027 Russia Централ Партнершип
Production Central Partnership Productions, Kinoslovo, Studio Trite
Also known as
Volshebnik Izumrudnogo goroda. Velikiy i uzhasnyy, The Wizard of the Emerald City. Part II, Волшебник Изумрудного города. Великий и ужасный, Волшебник Изумрудного города. Злая ведьма
Director
Igor Voloshin
Igor Voloshin
Cast
Svetlana Khodchenkova
Svetlana Khodchenkova
Yuri Kolokolnikov
Yuri Kolokolnikov
Denis Vlasenko
Denis Vlasenko
Dmitry Chebotaryov
Dmitry Chebotaryov
Artur Vakha
Artur Vakha
Cast and Crew

Film rating

0.0
1 vote
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 
The Wizard of the Emerald City. Part II - teaser-trailer
The Wizard of the Emerald City. Part II Teaser-trailer
