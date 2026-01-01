Film Reviews
Brought into the magical world by a hurricane, the girl Elli, her dog Totoshka and their friends, Strashila, Zheleznyy Drovosek and Truslivyy Lev, are waiting for new worlds, meetings with new bright heroes and, of course, many both funny and dangerous adventures. In the Violet Country, where the vengeful Bastinda rules, they will have to defeat the Flying Monkeys and disrupt the evil witch's insidious plans by staging a large-scale battle in her palace.
|1 January 2027
|Russia
|Централ Партнершип