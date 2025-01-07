Menu
The Night Screening
The Night Screening/Naktinis seansas
18+
Drama
Going
0
Not going
0
Synopsis
Watchmaker stumbles into a mysterious cinema and is enraptured by the sight of movie star Lisa sleeping on the screen. His life changes. A girl he meets in the cinema begins leading him through the strange world of cinematic dreams.
Country
Lithuania
Runtime
1 hour 50 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
7 January 2025
Release date
10 January 2025
Lithuania
N-13
Budget
€1,150,000
Worldwide Gross
$5,349
Production
Film Jam
Also known as
Naktinis seansas, The Night Screening
Director
Algimantas Puipa
Cast
Juozas Budraitis
Matas Dirgincius
Robertas Petraitis
Dainius Gavenonis
Aleksas Kazanavicius
Cast and Crew
Film rating
5.6
Rate
12
votes
5.7
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
