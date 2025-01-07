Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Night Screening
1 poster
Going 0
Not going 0
Kinoafisha Films The Night Screening

The Night Screening

The Night Screening/Naktinis seansas 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

Watchmaker stumbles into a mysterious cinema and is enraptured by the sight of movie star Lisa sleeping on the screen. His life changes. A girl he meets in the cinema begins leading him through the strange world of cinematic dreams.
Country Lithuania
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 7 January 2025
Release date
10 January 2025 Lithuania N-13
Budget €1,150,000
Worldwide Gross $5,349
Production Film Jam
Also known as
Naktinis seansas, The Night Screening
Director
Algimantas Puipa
Cast
Juozas Budraitis
Juozas Budraitis
Matas Dirgincius
Robertas Petraitis
Dainius Gavenonis
Aleksas Kazanavicius
Cast and Crew

Film rating

5.6
Rate 12 votes
5.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Stills
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Charlie the Wonderdog
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
Buratino
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more