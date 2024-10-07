Menu
1 poster
Fate
Fate
Mukadderat
18+
Comedy
Synopsis
The film set in Cide follows the story of Sultan, who, after the sudden death of her husband, starts looking for a new spouse.
Expand
Country
Turkey
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2024
World premiere
7 October 2024
Release date
28 November 2024
Azerbaijan
18+
28 November 2024
Germany
6
29 November 2024
Turkey
10+
Worldwide Gross
$485,795
Production
Rodi Medya, Saros Film
Also known as
Mukadderat, Fate, Фатум
Director
Nadim Güç
Cast
Nur Sürer
Aslihan Gürbüz
Osman Sonant
Serif Erol
Osman Alkas
Cast and Crew
Film rating
8.1
Rate
10
votes
6.9
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Interesting facts
Principal photography for the film took place in the Cide district of Kastamonu.
