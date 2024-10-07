Menu
Poster of Fate
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Fate

Fate

Mukadderat 18+
Synopsis

The film set in Cide follows the story of Sultan, who, after the sudden death of her husband, starts looking for a new spouse.
Country Turkey
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 7 October 2024
Release date
28 November 2024 Azerbaijan 18+
28 November 2024 Germany 6
29 November 2024 Turkey 10+
Worldwide Gross $485,795
Production Rodi Medya, Saros Film
Also known as
Mukadderat, Fate, Фатум
Director
Nadim Güç
Cast
Nur Sürer
Nur Sürer
Aslihan Gürbüz
Aslihan Gürbüz
Osman Sonant
Serif Erol
Serif Erol
Osman Alkas
Osman Alkas
Cast and Crew

Film rating

8.1
Rate 10 votes
6.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
