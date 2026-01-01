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Filmography
Serif Erol
Serif Erol
Kinoafisha
Persons
Serif Erol
Serif Erol
Serif Erol
Date of Birth
8 October 1963
Age
62 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
8.3
Kızıl Goncalar
(2023)
8.1
Fate
(2024)
7.8
İlk ve Son
(2021)
Filmography
8.1
Fate
Mukadderat
Comedy
2024, Turkey
5.3
Bitter Coffee
Aci Kahve
Drama
2024, Turkey
6.7
Ya Çok Seversen
Drama, Romantic
2023, Turkey
8.3
Kızıl Goncalar
Drama
2023, Turkey
5.3
Hayat Bugün
Drama
2022, Turkey
7.1
Cezailer
Drama
2022, Turkey
6.6
Suddenly
Suddenly
Drama
2022, Germany / Turkey
5.3
Camdaki Kız
Drama
2021, Turkey
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