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Serif Erol
Serif Erol Serif Erol
Kinoafisha Persons Serif Erol

Serif Erol

Serif Erol

Date of Birth
8 October 1963
Age
62 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Kızıl Goncalar 8.3
Kızıl Goncalar (2023)
Fate 8.1
Fate (2024)
İlk ve Son 7.8
İlk ve Son (2021)

Filmography

Fate 8.1
Fate Mukadderat
Comedy 2024, Turkey
Bitter Coffee 5.3
Bitter Coffee Aci Kahve
Drama 2024, Turkey
Ya Çok Seversen 6.7
Ya Çok Seversen
Drama, Romantic 2023, Turkey
Kızıl Goncalar 8.3
Kızıl Goncalar
Drama 2023, Turkey
Hayat Bugün 5.3
Hayat Bugün
Drama 2022, Turkey
Cezailer 7.1
Cezailer
Drama 2022, Turkey
Suddenly 6.6
Suddenly Suddenly
Drama 2022, Germany / Turkey
Camdaki Kız 5.3
Camdaki Kız
Drama 2021, Turkey
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