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Nur Sürer
Nur Sürer Nur Sürer
Kinoafisha Persons Nur Sürer

Nur Sürer

Nur Sürer

Date of Birth
21 June 1954
Age
72 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Sultana 8.5
Sultana (2026)
Fate 8.1
Fate (2024)
Nasipse Olur 2 7.4
Nasipse Olur 2 (2025)

Filmography

Sultana 8.5
Sultana Sultana
Drama, Musical 2026, Turkey
Başka Bir Gün 4.9
Başka Bir Gün
Crime, Drama 2025, Turkey
Nasipse Olur 2 7.4
Nasipse Olur 2 Nasipse Olur 2
Comedy 2025, Turkey
A Round of Applause 7.1
A Round of Applause
Drama 2024, Turkey
Ashes 4.6
Ashes Kül
Drama, Romantic 2024, Turkey
Watch trailer
Cadi 7.1
Cadi Cadi
Drama, History, Thriller 2024, Turkey
Watch trailer
Fate 8.1
Fate Mukadderat
Comedy 2024, Turkey
Aile 6.8
Aile
Drama, Crime, Romantic 2023, Turkey
Show more
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