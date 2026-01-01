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About
Filmography
Nur Sürer
Nur Sürer
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nur Sürer
Nur Sürer
Nur Sürer
Date of Birth
21 June 1954
Age
72 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
8.5
Sultana
(2026)
8.1
Fate
(2024)
7.4
Nasipse Olur 2
(2025)
Filmography
8.5
Sultana
Sultana
Drama, Musical
2026, Turkey
4.9
Başka Bir Gün
Crime, Drama
2025, Turkey
7.4
Nasipse Olur 2
Nasipse Olur 2
Comedy
2025, Turkey
7.1
A Round of Applause
Drama
2024, Turkey
4.6
Ashes
Kül
Drama, Romantic
2024, Turkey
Watch trailer
7.1
Cadi
Cadi
Drama, History, Thriller
2024, Turkey
Watch trailer
8.1
Fate
Mukadderat
Comedy
2024, Turkey
6.8
Aile
Drama, Crime, Romantic
2023, Turkey
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