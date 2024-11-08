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Poster of Wedlock
7.2
Kinoafisha Films Wedlock
7.2

Wedlock

, 2024
Wedlock
Bulgaria / Drama / 18+
Poster of Wedlock
7.2

Synopsis

The encounter between Hatte and Meto is a fateful one and their initial youthful infatuation grows into overpowering love, which changes forever not only their lives, but also the life of a third someone who is found standing betw...

Cast

Velislav Pavlov
Adil
Ralitsa Stoyanova
Hate
Radoslav Vladimirov
Meto
Vasil Banov
Svetlana Yancheva
Director Magdalena Ralcheva
Writer Yurii Dachev
Composer Minko Lambov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Bulgaria
Runtime 1 hour 57 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 8 November 2024
Release date
8 November 2024 Bulgaria
Budget €700,000
Worldwide Gross $86,802
Also known as
Wedlock, Сватба

Film rating

7.2
Rate 14 votes
7.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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