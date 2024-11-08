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7.2
Kinoafisha
Films
Wedlock
7.2
Wedlock
, 2024
Wedlock
Bulgaria / Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
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7.2
Synopsis
The encounter between Hatte and Meto is a fateful one and their initial youthful infatuation grows into overpowering love, which changes forever not only their lives, but also the life of a third someone who is found standing betw...
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Cast
Velislav Pavlov
Adil
Ralitsa Stoyanova
Hate
Radoslav Vladimirov
Meto
Vasil Banov
Svetlana Yancheva
Director
Magdalena Ralcheva
Writer
Yurii Dachev
Composer
Minko Lambov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Bulgaria
Runtime
1 hour 57 minutes
Production year
2024
World premiere
8 November 2024
Release date
8 November 2024
Bulgaria
Budget
€700,000
Worldwide Gross
$86,802
Also known as
Wedlock, Сватба
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Film rating
7.2
Rate
14
votes
7.4
IMDb
Showtimes
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