Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Vijay 69
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Vijay 69

Vijay 69

Vijay 69 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

Revolves around a man who decides to compete in a triathlon contest at the age of 69.
Vijay 69 - trailer
Vijay 69  trailer
Country India
Runtime 1 hour 52 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 8 November 2024
World premiere 8 November 2024
Production YRF Entertainment, Yash Raj Films
Also known as
Vijay 69, O Atleta de 69 Anos, Виджай 69, ヴィジャイ、69歳, 鐵人快七十
Director
Akshay Roy
Sunil Rodrigues
Cast
Anupam Kher
Anupam Kher
Chunky Pandey
Mihir Ahuja
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.3
Rate 13 votes
6.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Trailers All trailers
Vijay 69 - trailer
Vijay 69 Trailer
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more