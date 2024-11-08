Menu
Comedy
Drama
Sport
Synopsis
Revolves around a man who decides to compete in a triathlon contest at the age of 69.
Vijay 69
Country
India
Runtime
1 hour 52 minutes
Production year
2024
Online premiere
8 November 2024
World premiere
8 November 2024
Production
YRF Entertainment, Yash Raj Films
Also known as
Vijay 69, O Atleta de 69 Anos, Виджай 69, ヴィジャイ、69歳, 鐵人快七十
Director
Akshay Roy
Sunil Rodrigues
Cast
Anupam Kher
Chunky Pandey
Mihir Ahuja
Film rating
6.3
13
votes
6.1
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Film Reviews
Interesting facts
Anupam Kher, who is 69 years of age, had to have ageing make-up applied to make him appear older.
Film Trailers
Vijay 69
Trailer
Stills
