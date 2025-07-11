Menu
Russian
7.3 IMDb Rating: 7.5
Colours of Time

Synopsis

Brought together by the unexpected inheritance of an abandoned house in rural Normandy, four cousins discover they share a mysterious family history. In 1895, their ancestor Adèle, then aged 21, leaves her hometown to search for her mother in Paris. She discovers a city on the cusp of modernity, bustling with new-found avant-garde creativity, with the rise of photography and the birth of Impressionist painting. As her descendants retrace her steps, they unravel Adèle's surprising past. The two timelines of 1895 and 2024 intertwine and collide, confronting the cousins’ contemporary attitudes with life in late 19th century Paris, leaving everyone’s future forever changed.
Country France
Runtime 2 hours 6 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 11 July 2025
Release date
25 September 2025 Russia
11 July 2025 Poland
Worldwide Gross $7,540,616
Production Ce Qui Me Meut, StudioCanal, France 2 Cinéma
Also known as
La venue de l'avenir, Colours of Time, Die Farben der Zeit, Barvy casu, Los colores del tiempo, Pewnego razu w Paryżu, Rokonidők, Цвета времени
Director
Cédric Klapisch
Cédric Klapisch
Cast
Cecile De France
Cecile De France
Vincent Perez
Vincent Perez
Vassili Schneider
Vassili Schneider
François Berléand
François Berléand
Sara Giraudeau
Sara Giraudeau
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.3
Rate 15 votes
7.5 IMDb
Write review
Film Reviews
ikolmogorova 27 August 2025, 22:20
Постоянен только Париж…
В рамках Московской международной недели кино, проходившей с 23 по 27 августа этого года, посчастливилось посмотреть в… Read more…
Colours of Time - trailer
Colours of Time Trailer
Colours of Time - trailer in russian
Colours of Time Trailer in russian
Stills

«Colours of Time» now playing

