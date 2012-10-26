Menu
Poster of Gonzaga: From Father to Son
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Gonzaga: From Father to Son

Gonzaga: From Father to Son

Gonzaga: De Pai pra Filho 18+
Synopsis

Luiz Gonzaga decides to change his destiny and leaves his childhood home for the big city to overcome a romance. When he arrives, he meets a woman he falls in love with, the Odaleia (Nanda Costa). After the birth of his son and his wife's health complications, he decides to return to the road to ensure a better future for his son. He has a friend in Rio de Janeiro and with him leaves the little one and heads to Brazil. He didn't imagine that this distance between them would develop into a complicated relationship, enhanced by the strong personalities of both. Based on conversations between father and son, this is the story of Luiz Gonzaga, a singer and accordion player known as Rei do Baião or Gonzagão.
Country Brazil
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 2012
World premiere 26 October 2012
Release date
26 October 2012 Brazil 12
Budget 12,000,000 BRL
Worldwide Gross $7,183,742
Production Conspiração Filmes, D Produções, Downtown Filmes
Also known as
Gonzaga: De Pai pra Filho, Gonzaga: From Father to Son, Гонзага - от отца к сыну, ゴンザーガ 　父から子へ, 贡扎加：从父亲到儿子
Director
Breno Silveira
Breno Silveira
Cast
Adélio Lima
Chambinho do Acordeon
Land Vieira
Júlio Andrade
Giancarlo Di Tommaso
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.4
Rate 10 votes
7.5 IMDb
