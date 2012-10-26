Luiz Gonzaga decides to change his destiny and leaves his childhood home for the big city to overcome a romance. When he arrives, he meets a woman he falls in love with, the Odaleia (Nanda Costa). After the birth of his son and his wife's health complications, he decides to return to the road to ensure a better future for his son. He has a friend in Rio de Janeiro and with him leaves the little one and heads to Brazil. He didn't imagine that this distance between them would develop into a complicated relationship, enhanced by the strong personalities of both. Based on conversations between father and son, this is the story of Luiz Gonzaga, a singer and accordion player known as Rei do Baião or Gonzagão.
CountryBrazil
Runtime2 hours 0 minute
Production year2012
World premiere26 October 2012
Release date
26 October 2012
Brazil
12
Budget12,000,000 BRL
Worldwide Gross$7,183,742
ProductionConspiração Filmes, D Produções, Downtown Filmes
Also known as
Gonzaga: De Pai pra Filho, Gonzaga: From Father to Son, Гонзага - от отца к сыну, ゴンザーガ 父から子へ, 贡扎加：从父亲到儿子