Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Awards
Trailers
Рейтинги
5.7
IMDb Rating: 5.4
Rate
2 posters
Going
0
Not going
0
Kinoafisha
Films
My New Friends
My New Friends
Les gens d'à côté
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Drama
Going
0
Not going
0
Synopsis
Police officer Lucie’s solitary daily life is disturbed by the arrival of a young couple and their little girl who move in next door. As she grows fond of them, she discovers that the father is an anti-police activist.
Expand
My New Friends
trailer in russian
trailer in russian
Country
France
Runtime
1 hour 25 minutes
Production year
2024
Online premiere
7 June 2025
World premiere
19 February 2024
Release date
10 July 2024
France
7 November 2024
Lithuania
N13
23 October 2025
Portugal
Worldwide Gross
$558,835
Production
Les Films du Worso, France 2 Cinéma, Same Player
Also known as
Les gens d'à côté, My New Friends, Az új szomszédok, Dans le viseur, Les gens d’à côté, Los vecinos, Moi nowi sąsiedzi, Os Novos Vizinhos, Съседите, 我的新朋友, 鄰家密友
Director
André Téchiné
Cast
Isabelle Huppert
Hafsia Herzi
Nahuel Pérez Biscayart
Romane Meunier
Moustapha Mbengue
Cast and Crew
Film rating
5.7
Rate
10
votes
5.4
IMDb
Write review
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Film Trailers
All trailers
My New Friends
Trailer in russian
0
0
Все трейлеры
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Now Playing
New Releases
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree