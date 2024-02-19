Menu
IMDb Rating: 5.4
2 posters
My New Friends

Les gens d'à côté 18+
Synopsis

Police officer Lucie’s solitary daily life is disturbed by the arrival of a young couple and their little girl who move in next door. As she grows fond of them, she discovers that the father is an anti-police activist.
Country France
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 7 June 2025
World premiere 19 February 2024
Release date
10 July 2024 France
7 November 2024 Lithuania N13
23 October 2025 Portugal
Worldwide Gross $558,835
Production Les Films du Worso, France 2 Cinéma, Same Player
Also known as
Les gens d'à côté, My New Friends, Az új szomszédok, Dans le viseur, Les gens d’à côté, Los vecinos, Moi nowi sąsiedzi, Os Novos Vizinhos, Съседите, 我的新朋友, 鄰家密友
Director
André Téchiné
André Téchiné
Cast
Isabelle Huppert
Isabelle Huppert
Hafsia Herzi
Hafsia Herzi
Nahuel Pérez Biscayart
Nahuel Pérez Biscayart
Moustapha Mbengue
5.7
5.4 IMDb
