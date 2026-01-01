Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Nahuel Pérez Biscayart
Nahuel Pérez Biscayart Nahuel Pérez Biscayart
Kinoafisha Persons Nahuel Pérez Biscayart

Nahuel Pérez Biscayart

Nahuel Pérez Biscayart

Date of Birth
6 March 1986
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actor, Director, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

120 Beats Per Minute 7.4
120 Beats Per Minute (2017)
Persian Lessons 7.3
Persian Lessons (2019)
See You Up There 7.0
See You Up There (2017)

Filmography

Narciso 6.7
Narciso Narciso
Drama 2026, Paraguay / Germany / Brazil / Spain / France / Portugal / Uruguay
Watch trailer
Sleep with Your Eyes Open 5.9
Sleep with Your Eyes Open Dormir de olhos abertos
Comedy, Drama 2024, Argentina / Brazil / Germany / Taiwan
El Jockey 6.4
El Jockey El Jockey
Crime, Drama 2024, Argentina / Denmark / Spain / USA / Mexico
Watch trailer
My New Friends 5.7
My New Friends Les gens d'à côté
Drama 2024, France
Watch trailer
The Human Surge 3 6.3
The Human Surge 3 El auge del humano 3
Drama 2023, Argentina / Brazil / Hong Kong / Netherlands / Peru / Portugal / Sri Lanka / Taiwan
No Love Lost 6.3
No Love Lost La fille de son père
Comedy, Drama 2023, France
One Year, One Night 6.4
One Year, One Night Un año, una noche
Drama 2022, France / Spain
El empleado y el patrón 6.4
El empleado y el patrón El empleado y el patrón
Drama 2021, Uruguay / Argentina / Brazil / France
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more