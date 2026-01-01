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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
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About
Filmography
Nahuel Pérez Biscayart
Nahuel Pérez Biscayart
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nahuel Pérez Biscayart
Nahuel Pérez Biscayart
Nahuel Pérez Biscayart
Date of Birth
6 March 1986
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actor, Director, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.4
120 Beats Per Minute
(2017)
7.3
Persian Lessons
(2019)
7.0
See You Up There
(2017)
Filmography
6.7
Narciso
Narciso
Drama
2026, Paraguay / Germany / Brazil / Spain / France / Portugal / Uruguay
Watch trailer
5.9
Sleep with Your Eyes Open
Dormir de olhos abertos
Comedy, Drama
2024, Argentina / Brazil / Germany / Taiwan
6.4
El Jockey
El Jockey
Crime, Drama
2024, Argentina / Denmark / Spain / USA / Mexico
Watch trailer
5.7
My New Friends
Les gens d'à côté
Drama
2024, France
Watch trailer
6.3
The Human Surge 3
El auge del humano 3
Drama
2023, Argentina / Brazil / Hong Kong / Netherlands / Peru / Portugal / Sri Lanka / Taiwan
6.3
No Love Lost
La fille de son père
Comedy, Drama
2023, France
6.4
One Year, One Night
Un año, una noche
Drama
2022, France / Spain
6.4
El empleado y el patrón
El empleado y el patrón
Drama
2021, Uruguay / Argentina / Brazil / France
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