About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Рейтинги
6.3
IMDb Rating: 6.2
3 posters
Kinoafisha
Films
CTRL
CTRL
CTRL
18+
Thriller
Synopsis
Nella and Joe are the perfect influencer couple. But when he cheats on her, she turns to an AI app to erase him from her life — until it takes control.
CTRL
Country
India
Runtime
1 hour 39 minutes
Production year
2024
Online premiere
4 October 2024
World premiere
4 October 2024
Production
Legendary Television, Phantom Films, Travelin Bone Entertainment
Also known as
Director
Vikramaditya Motwane
Cast
Ananya Panday
Vihaan Samat
Devika Vatsa
Kamakshi Bhat
Samit Gambhir
Film rating
6.3
10
votes
6.2
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
Film Trailers
CTRL
