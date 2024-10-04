Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of CTRL
Poster of CTRL
Poster of CTRL
Рейтинги
6.3 IMDb Rating: 6.2
Rate
3 posters
Kinoafisha Films CTRL

CTRL

CTRL 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

Nella and Joe are the perfect influencer couple. But when he cheats on her, she turns to an AI app to erase him from her life — until it takes control.
CTRL - trailer
CTRL  trailer
Country India
Runtime 1 hour 39 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 4 October 2024
World premiere 4 October 2024
Production Legendary Television, Phantom Films, Travelin Bone Entertainment
Also known as
CTRL
Director
Vikramaditya Motwane
Cast
Ananya Panday
Ananya Panday
Vihaan Samat
Devika Vatsa
Kamakshi Bhat
Samit Gambhir
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.3
Rate 10 votes
6.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Trailers All trailers
CTRL - trailer
CTRL Trailer
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more