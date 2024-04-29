Menu
6.5 IMDb Rating: 6.5
Rate
4 posters
Kinoafisha Films Following

Following

Geunyeoga Jugeossda 18+
Synopsis

Realtor Jung-tae's hobby is sneaking into strangers' homes and peeping into their lives. One day, an unfamiliar face in the area grabs his attention – an Instagram star, So-ra. Miraculously, So-ra leaves her house key at Jung-tae's agency and Jung-tae visits her home whenever he can, thrilled and excited. Like any other day, Jung-tae makes another visit and finds what he hadn't expected: the dead body of So-ra. Jung-tae is shocked and he can't call the police and report. But when he returns few hours later with a client… So-ra’s dead body is gone! Days later, Jung-tae receives a red note saying 'It was you, right?'. Even worse, all evidences say that Jung-tae is the criminal. Can he find the real killer and clear his name?
Following - trailer
Following  trailer
Country South Korea
Runtime 1 hour 42 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 8 July 2024
World premiere 29 April 2024
Release date
28 November 2024 Russia ПилотКино
15 May 2024 South Korea 15
31 May 2024 Taiwan 0+
31 May 2024 Viet Nam
Worldwide Gross $8,798,081
Production Engine Film
Also known as
Geunyeoga Jugeossda, Following, #彼女が死んだ, She Died, She's Dead, Stalker: Tội Ác Hoàn Hảo, Вона померла, Я слежу за тобой, 她死了
Director
Kim Se-hwi
Cast
Byeon Yo-han
Shin Hye-seon
Byeong-hee Yoon
Shim Dal-gi
Lee El
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.5
Rate 13 votes
6.5 IMDb
Film Trailers All trailers
Following - trailer
Following Trailer
Stills
