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About
Filmography
Byeong-hee Yoon
Byeong-hee Yoon
Kinoafisha
Persons
Byeong-hee Yoon
Byeong-hee Yoon
Byeong-hee Yoon
Date of Birth
7 December 1981
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Romantic hero
,
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
8.8
My Royal Nemesis
(2026)
8.6
Mr. Sunshine
(2018)
8.4
Flower of Evil
(2020)
Filmography
8.8
My Royal Nemesis
Comedy, Fantasy, Romantic
2026, South Korea
7.2
Head Over Heels
Drama, Fantasy, Romantic,
2025, South Korea
6.5
My Youth
Romantic,
2025, South Korea
Tastefully Yours
Comedy, Romantic,
2025, South Korea
My Youth
Drama, Romantic,
2025, South Korea
6.5
Following
Geunyeoga Jugeossda
Detective, Thriller
2024, South Korea
Watch trailer
6.9
My Heart is Beating
Fantasy, Romantic,
2023, South Korea
6.7
Cheer Up
Drama, Romantic,
2022, South Korea
Show more
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