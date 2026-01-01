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Byeong-hee Yoon Byeong-hee Yoon
Kinoafisha Persons Byeong-hee Yoon

Byeong-hee Yoon

Byeong-hee Yoon

Date of Birth
7 December 1981
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Romantic hero, Dramatic actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

My Royal Nemesis 8.8
My Royal Nemesis (2026)
Mr. Sunshine 8.6
Mr. Sunshine (2018)
Flower of Evil 8.4
Flower of Evil (2020)

Filmography

My Royal Nemesis 8.8
My Royal Nemesis
Comedy, Fantasy, Romantic 2026, South Korea
Head Over Heels 7.2
Head Over Heels
Drama, Fantasy, Romantic, 2025, South Korea
My Youth 6.5
My Youth
Romantic, 2025, South Korea
Tastefully Yours
Tastefully Yours
Comedy, Romantic, 2025, South Korea
My Youth
My Youth
Drama, Romantic, 2025, South Korea
Following 6.5
Following Geunyeoga Jugeossda
Detective, Thriller 2024, South Korea
Watch trailer
My Heart is Beating 6.9
My Heart is Beating
Fantasy, Romantic, 2023, South Korea
Cheer Up 6.7
Cheer Up
Drama, Romantic, 2022, South Korea
Show more
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