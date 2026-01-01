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About
Filmography
Shin Hye-seon
Shin Hye-seon
Kinoafisha
Persons
Shin Hye-seon
Shin Hye-seon
Shin Hye-seon
Date of Birth
31 August 1989
Birthday today
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
8.4
Mr. Queen
(2020)
8.3
Bimilui Soop
(2017)
8.1
Legend of the Blue Sea
(2016)
Filmography
The Art of Sarah
Drama, Detective,
2026, South Korea
Filing for Love
Romantic, Comedy
2026, South Korea
6.2
Bottom of the Water
Bottom of the Water
Horror, Detective
2025,
6.5
Dear Hyeri
Drama, Romantic,
2024, South Korea
6.5
Following
Geunyeoga Jugeossda
Detective, Thriller
2024, South Korea
Watch trailer
7.4
See You in My 19th Life
Drama, Comedy, Romantic,
2023, South Korea
7.9
Welcome to Samdalri
Drama, Romantic, ,
2023, South Korea
6.4
Target
Taget
Crime, Detective, Thriller
2023, South Korea
Show more
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