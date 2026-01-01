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Shin Hye-seon Shin Hye-seon
Kinoafisha Persons Shin Hye-seon

Shin Hye-seon

Shin Hye-seon

Date of Birth
31 August 1989 Birthday today
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Mr. Queen 8.4
Mr. Queen (2020)
Bimilui Soop 8.3
Bimilui Soop (2017)
Legend of the Blue Sea 8.1
Legend of the Blue Sea (2016)

Filmography

The Art of Sarah
The Art of Sarah
Drama, Detective, 2026, South Korea
Filing for Love
Filing for Love
Romantic, Comedy 2026, South Korea
6.2
Bottom of the Water Bottom of the Water
Horror, Detective 2025,
Dear Hyeri 6.5
Dear Hyeri
Drama, Romantic, 2024, South Korea
Following 6.5
Following Geunyeoga Jugeossda
Detective, Thriller 2024, South Korea
Watch trailer
See You in My 19th Life 7.4
See You in My 19th Life
Drama, Comedy, Romantic, 2023, South Korea
Welcome to Samdalri 7.9
Welcome to Samdalri
Drama, Romantic, , 2023, South Korea
Target 6.4
Target Taget
Crime, Detective, Thriller 2023, South Korea
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