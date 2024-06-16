Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Talaq
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Talaq

Talaq

Talaq 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country Kazakhstan
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 16 June 2024
Release date
12 September 2024 Kazakhstan
Also known as
The Divorce, Talaq, 离婚
Director
Daniyar Salamat
Cast
Omarova Amira
Ayana Bauyrzhanova
Yerbolat Alkozha
Cast and Crew

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Stills
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more