7.4Moartea in vacanta
Moartea in vacanta, 2024
Romania / Comedy / 18+
Synopsis
Death on Holiday follows the story of three characters who become overnight "friends in need" - who desperately try to get into the good graces of a lonely and wealthy old woman, Rodica, hoping to inherit her fortune.
Cast
Costel Bojog
Mihaela Deceanu
Rodica
Mircea Popa
Adrian
Maria Popovici
Patricia
Constantin Bojog
Mihaita
Csaba Ciugulitu
Bulgarian mechanic
Catalin Herlo
Mobster
Elena Moldovan
Mrs. Elena
Marieta Top
Nails artist
Director Cristian Ilișuan
Writer Cristian Ilișuan, Mircea Popa, Sergiu Floroaia, Tibi Codorean
Film details
Country Romania
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 28 October 2024
Release date
|1 November 2024
|Romania
|o.A.
Worldwide Gross $1,781,727
Production Bravo Films
Also known as
Moartea in vacanta, Death on Vacation
Updated 29 April 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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