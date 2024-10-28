Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Moartea in vacanta
7.4
Kinoafisha Films Moartea in vacanta
7.4

Moartea in vacanta

, 2024
Moartea in vacanta
Romania / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Moartea in vacanta
7.4

Synopsis

Death on Holiday follows the story of three characters who become overnight "friends in need" - who desperately try to get into the good graces of a lonely and wealthy old woman, Rodica, hoping to inherit her fortune.

Cast

Costel Bojog
Mihaela Deceanu
Rodica
Mircea Popa
Adrian
Maria Popovici
Patricia
Constantin Bojog
Mihaita
Csaba Ciugulitu
Bulgarian mechanic
Catalin Herlo
Mobster
Elena Moldovan
Mrs. Elena
Marieta Top
Nails artist
Director Cristian Ilișuan
Writer Cristian Ilișuan, Mircea Popa, Sergiu Floroaia, Tibi Codorean
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Romania
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 28 October 2024
Release date
1 November 2024 Romania o.A.
Worldwide Gross $1,781,727
Production Bravo Films
Also known as
Moartea in vacanta, Death on Vacation

Film rating

7.4
Rate 11 votes
6.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 29 April 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Avengers: Endgame
Avengers: Endgame
2019, USA, Action, Sci-Fi
The Ultimate Planet
The Ultimate Planet
2026, Russia, Action, Sci-Fi
Vozvrashchenie Mamontenka
Vozvrashchenie Mamontenka
2026, Russia, Animation, Adventure, Family
The Unsmiling Tsarevna
The Unsmiling Tsarevna
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Twilight
Twilight
2008, USA, Fantasy, Romantic
Fall 2
Fall 2
2026, USA, Adventure, Drama
The Tale of Fairy Tales
The Tale of Fairy Tales
2026, Russia, Fantasy, Family
Resident Evil
Resident Evil
2026, Germany / USA, Horror, Action
Romanovy: Predannost i predatelstvo
Romanovy: Predannost i predatelstvo
2026, Russia, History, Drama
Crawlers
Crawlers
2026, USA, Horror, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more