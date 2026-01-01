Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Any Number Can Win
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Any Number Can Win

Any Number Can Win

Mélodie en sous-sol 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

Charles, fresh out of jail, rejects his wife's plan for a quiet life of bourgeois respectability. He enlists a former cell mate, Francis, to assist him in pulling off one final score, a carefully planned assault on the vault of a Cannes casino.
Country France / Italy
Runtime 1 hour 58 minutes
Production year 1963
World premiere 19 March 1963
Release date
13 November 1963 Denmark
25 October 1963 Finland
19 March 1963 France
2 August 1963 Germany
2 July 1970 Italy
17 August 1963 Japan
28 January 1965 Mexico
7 November 1963 Netherlands
6 October 1963 Spain
9 September 1963 Sweden
1 December 1965 Turkey
10 October 1963 USA NR
Production Compagnie Internationale de Productions Cinématographiques (CIPRA), Cité Films, Compagnia Cinematografica Mondiale (CCM)
Also known as
Mélodie en sous-sol, Any Number Can Win, Cualquiera puede ganar, Lautlos wie die Nacht, The Big Snatch, Alvilági melódia, Askel askeleelta, Assalto ao Casino, Colpo grosso al Casinò, Det store spil, Gângsters de Casaca, Geluidloos als de nacht, Gran jugada en la Costa Azul, Hold-up in het Casino, Kupp i Cannes, Melódia podzemia, Melodie în subsol, Melodie podzemí, Muzika u suterenu, Skok na kasyno, Steg för steg, Vurgun, Η μεγάλη ληστεία του καζίνο, Ληστεία στο Μόντε Κάρλο, Υπόγεια μελωδία, Мелодия из подвала, Музика от приземният етаж, 地下室のメロディー, 地下室的旋律, 大小通吃
Director
Henri Verneuil
Cast
Jean Gabin
Jean Gabin
Alain Delon
Alain Delon
Claude Cerval
Viviane Romance
Henri Virlojeux
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.3
Rate 10 votes
7.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Goofs

Charles' plan to conceal the money in the dressing room was poorly conceived. It was obvious the police would search every conceivable hiding place around the casino. Handing the bags over at the swimming pool would also have looked highly suspicious. And finally, what was the point of stashing the bags in the pool? They would have been visible from the surface and would have been discovered straight away.

Quotes
Charles I need to pull one last caper.
Ginette The great caper, the fabulour business. I already heard that twice since our wedding. The first time, you came back after three years. The second time, I had to wait five years to see you again.
Charles So what? Two unlucky capers in a 30 year career.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Charlie the Wonderdog
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
Zolotoy dubl
Zolotoy dubl
2026, Russia, Sport, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more