Poster of Deserter's Gold
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Deserter's Gold

Deserter's Gold

Zloto dezerterów 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

"Deserter's Gold", the sequel to the very popular "The Deserters", is a rich war comedy, skipping humorously around the more serious dangers of a war. Deserters Gold takes place during World War II, while the first film happened during WWI. The heroes' mission is to rob a Nazi-run bank in Poland for gold that will buy military supplies for the Polish Underground.
Country Poland
Runtime 2 hours 3 minutes
Production year 1998
World premiere 3 December 1998
Release date
3 December 1998 Poland
4 December 1998 USA
Also known as
Zloto dezerterów, Asker Kaçağının Altınları, Deserter's Gold, Złoto dezerterów
Director
Janusz Majewski
Cast
Marek Kondrat
Boguslaw Linda
Wiktor Zborowski
Katarzyna Figura
Piotr Gasowski
Cast and Crew

Film rating

4.8
Rate 10 votes
4.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
