"Deserter's Gold", the sequel to the very popular "The Deserters", is a rich war comedy, skipping humorously around the more serious dangers of a war. Deserters Gold takes place during World War II, while the first film happened during WWI. The heroes' mission is to rob a Nazi-run bank in Poland for gold that will buy military supplies for the Polish Underground.
CountryPoland
Runtime2 hours 3 minutes
Production year1998
World premiere3 December 1998
Release date
3 December 1998
Poland
4 December 1998
USA
Also known as
Zloto dezerterów, Asker Kaçağının Altınları, Deserter's Gold, Złoto dezerterów