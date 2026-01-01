Menu
Marek Kondrat
Marek Kondrat
Marek Kondrat
Marek Kondrat
Marek Kondrat
Date of Birth
18 October 1950
Age
75 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actor, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Romantic hero
Popular Films
8.1
Day of the Wacko
(2002)
7.6
Psy
(1992)
7.5
Kiler
(1997)
6.3
The Great Warsaw Race
Wielka Warszawska
Drama
2025, Poland
Watch trailer
6.5
Zabij to i wyjedź z tego miasta / Kill It and Leave This Town
Zabij to i wyjedź z tego miasta / Kill It and Leave This Town
Drama, Animation
2020, Poland
7.2
We're All Christs
Wszyscy jestesmy Chrystusami
Drama
2006, Poland
8.1
Day of the Wacko
Dzien swira
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
2002, Poland
7
Fire & Sword A Nation at War
Ogniem i mieczem
Adventure, Drama, History
1999, Poland
6.7
Killer 2
Kiler-ów 2-óch
Comedy, Crime
1999, Poland
6.1
Pan Tadeusz
Pan Tadeusz
Drama, History, Romantic
1999, Poland / France
4.8
Deserter's Gold
Zloto dezerterów
Action, Comedy, Family
1998, Poland
7.5
Kiler
Kiler
Action, Comedy, Crime
1997, Poland
6.4
Diabelska edukacja
Diabelska edukacja / Devilish Education
Short, Adult
1995, Germany / Poland
7.1
Colonel Kwiatkowski
Pulkownik Kwiatkowski
Comedy, War
1995, Poland
7.6
Psy
Psy
Action, Crime, Drama
1992, Poland
6.8
A Tale of Adam Mickiewicz's 'Forefathers' Eve'
Lawa. Opowiesc o 'Dziadach' Adama Mickiewicza
Drama, History, Detective
1989, Poland
7.3
C.K. dezerterzy
C.K. dezerterzy
War, Comedy, Adventure
1986, Hungary / Poland
7.4
No End
Bez konca
Drama, Romantic
1985, Poland
6.8
Woman in a Hat
Kobieta w kapeluszu
Drama
1985, Poland
6.4
The House of Fools
Dom wariatów
Comedy, Drama
1985, Poland
6.9
Shivers
Dreszcze
Drama, History
1981, Poland
6.8
Childish Questions
Dziecinne pytania
Drama, Romantic
1981, Poland
6.4
Lesson of a Dead Language
Lekcja martwego jezyka
Drama, War
1979, Poland
7.3
A Room with a View on the Sea
Pokój z widokiem na morze
Drama
1978, Poland
7.1
The Gorgon Case
Sprawa Gorgonowej
Crime, Drama, Detective
1977, Poland
6.2
The Shadow Line
Smuga cienia
Drama
1976, Great Britain / Poland
7.2
Hotel Pacific
Zaklete rewiry
Drama
1975, Czechoslovakia / Poland
