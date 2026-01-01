Marek Kondrat

Menu
Date of Birth
18 October 1950
Age
75 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actor, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Day of the Wacko 8.1
Day of the Wacko (2002)
Psy 7.6
Psy (1992)
Kiler 7.5
Kiler (1997)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Great Warsaw Race 6.3
The Great Warsaw Race Wielka Warszawska
Drama 2025, Poland
Watch trailer
Zabij to i wyjedź z tego miasta / Kill It and Leave This Town 6.5
Zabij to i wyjedź z tego miasta / Kill It and Leave This Town Zabij to i wyjedź z tego miasta / Kill It and Leave This Town
Drama, Animation 2020, Poland
We're All Christs 7.2
We're All Christs Wszyscy jestesmy Chrystusami
Drama 2006, Poland
Day of the Wacko 8.1
Day of the Wacko Dzien swira
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 2002, Poland
Fire & Sword A Nation at War 7
Fire & Sword A Nation at War Ogniem i mieczem
Adventure, Drama, History 1999, Poland
Killer 2 6.7
Killer 2 Kiler-ów 2-óch
Comedy, Crime 1999, Poland
Pan Tadeusz 6.1
Pan Tadeusz Pan Tadeusz
Drama, History, Romantic 1999, Poland / France
Deserter's Gold 4.8
Deserter's Gold Zloto dezerterów
Action, Comedy, Family 1998, Poland
Kiler 7.5
Kiler Kiler
Action, Comedy, Crime 1997, Poland
6.4
Diabelska edukacja Diabelska edukacja / Devilish Education
Short, Adult 1995, Germany / Poland
Colonel Kwiatkowski 7.1
Colonel Kwiatkowski Pulkownik Kwiatkowski
Comedy, War 1995, Poland
Psy 7.6
Psy Psy
Action, Crime, Drama 1992, Poland
A Tale of Adam Mickiewicz's 'Forefathers' Eve' 6.8
A Tale of Adam Mickiewicz's 'Forefathers' Eve' Lawa. Opowiesc o 'Dziadach' Adama Mickiewicza
Drama, History, Detective 1989, Poland
C.K. dezerterzy 7.3
C.K. dezerterzy C.K. dezerterzy
War, Comedy, Adventure 1986, Hungary / Poland
No End 7.4
No End Bez konca
Drama, Romantic 1985, Poland
Woman in a Hat 6.8
Woman in a Hat Kobieta w kapeluszu
Drama 1985, Poland
The House of Fools 6.4
The House of Fools Dom wariatów
Comedy, Drama 1985, Poland
Shivers 6.9
Shivers Dreszcze
Drama, History 1981, Poland
Childish Questions 6.8
Childish Questions Dziecinne pytania
Drama, Romantic 1981, Poland
Lesson of a Dead Language 6.4
Lesson of a Dead Language Lekcja martwego jezyka
Drama, War 1979, Poland
A Room with a View on the Sea 7.3
A Room with a View on the Sea Pokój z widokiem na morze
Drama 1978, Poland
The Gorgon Case 7.1
The Gorgon Case Sprawa Gorgonowej
Crime, Drama, Detective 1977, Poland
6.2
The Shadow Line Smuga cienia
Drama 1976, Great Britain / Poland
Hotel Pacific 7.2
Hotel Pacific Zaklete rewiry
Drama 1975, Czechoslovakia / Poland
