6.9
IMDb Rating: 5.8
Robot T-O
Robot T-O
Robot T-O
Comedy
Synopsis
In a near future, Max and her daughter are selling stolen robots on the black market. When Max loses custody of her daughter following their latest scheme, she must rely on the last robot she took, T-O, who is ready to do anything...
Robot T-O
teaser
teaser
Country
France
Runtime
1 hour 18 minutes
Production year
2025
Online premiere
15 September 2025
World premiere
29 September 2024
Release date
24 September 2025
Russia
7 May 2025
France
23 May 2025
Poland
Worldwide Gross
$376,426
Production
TS Productions, Marianne Productions (II), Canal+
Also known as
Un monde merveilleux, Robot T-O, Um Mundo Maravilhoso, Wspaniały świat, Робот по имени Тэо
Director
Giulio Callegari
Cast
Blanche Gardin
Xavier Lacaille
Georgia Scalliet
Édouard Sulpice
Gavril Dartevelle
Cast and Crew
Film rating
6.9
13
votes
5.8
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Film Trailers
Robot T-O
Teaser
Robot T-O
Trailer in russian
Stills
