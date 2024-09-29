Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Robot T-O
Poster of Robot T-O
Рейтинги
6.9 IMDb Rating: 5.8
Rate
2 posters
Going 0
Not going 2
Kinoafisha Films Robot T-O

Robot T-O

Robot T-O
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Going 0
Not going 2

Synopsis

In a near future, Max and her daughter are selling stolen robots on the black market. When Max loses custody of her daughter following their latest scheme, she must rely on the last robot she took, T-O, who is ready to do anything...
Robot T-O - teaser
Robot T-O  teaser
Country France
Runtime 1 hour 18 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 15 September 2025
World premiere 29 September 2024
Release date
24 September 2025 Russia
7 May 2025 France
23 May 2025 Poland
Worldwide Gross $376,426
Production TS Productions, Marianne Productions (II), Canal+
Also known as
Un monde merveilleux, Robot T-O, Um Mundo Maravilhoso, Wspaniały świat, Робот по имени Тэо
Director
Giulio Callegari
Cast
Blanche Gardin
Blanche Gardin
Xavier Lacaille
Xavier Lacaille
Georgia Scalliet
Édouard Sulpice
Gavril Dartevelle
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.9
Rate 13 votes
5.8 IMDb
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Film Trailers All trailers
Robot T-O - teaser
Robot T-O Teaser
Robot T-O - trailer in russian
Robot T-O Trailer in russian
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Moment istiny
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Altered
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
Klyovny ulove
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more