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Filmography
Xavier Lacaille
Xavier Lacaille
Kinoafisha
Persons
Xavier Lacaille
Xavier Lacaille
Xavier Lacaille
Date of Birth
1 January 1989
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.0
La chambre des merveilles
(2023)
6.8
Robot T-O
(2025)
6.7
Orange Flavoured Wedding
(2026)
Filmography
6.7
Orange Flavoured Wedding
Mariage au goût d'orange
Drama
2026, France
6.8
Robot T-O
Robot T-O
Comedy
2025, France
Watch trailer
6.1
French Lover
French Lover
Comedy, Romantic
2025, France
Watch trailer
5.6
Goodbye My Friend
Adieu Jean-Pat
Comedy
2025, France
5.8
Latin for All
Bis Repetita
Comedy
2024, France / Italy
7
La chambre des merveilles
La Chambre des merveilles
Comedy, Drama
2023, France
Watch trailer
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