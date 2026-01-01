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Poster of Oregano
Kinoafisha Films Oregano

Oregano

, 2022
Oregano
Russia / Short / 18+
Poster of Oregano

Cast

Alyssa Lozovskaya
Alyssa Lozovskaya
Sasha
Lyudmila Porgina
Nina Petrovna
Vitt Ray
Jura
Yuri Goodwin
Sergey
Director Aleksei Alferov
Writer Aleksei Alferov
Composer Ihor Modlinskyi, Prokhor Protasoff
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 22 minutes
Production year 2022
Budget $11,000
Also known as
Oregano

Film rating

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