Aleksey Alferov
Aleksey Alferov
Aleksey Alferov

Date of Birth
8 May 1988
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus

Popular Films

Thief 4.6
Thief (2024)
Glaz pustyni 0.0
Glaz pustyni (2024)
Slomannaya strela 0.0
Slomannaya strela (2025)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 5 Films 3 TV Shows 2
Slomannaya strela
Slomannaya strela
Drama, Action, Thriller 2025, Russia
The Outcasts
The Outcasts Otverzhennye
Action, Thriller, Crime 2025, Russia
Watch trailer
Glaz pustyni
Glaz pustyni
War, Drama, Action 2024, Russia
Thief 4.6
Thief Vorovka
Action, Thriller 2024, Russia
Oregano
Oregano Oregano
Short 2022, Russia
