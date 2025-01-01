Menu
Aleksey Alferov
Aleksey Alferov
Aleksey Alferov
Date of Birth
8 May 1988
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Popular Films
4.6
Thief
(2024)
0.0
Glaz pustyni
(2024)
0.0
Slomannaya strela
(2025)
Filmography
Slomannaya strela
Drama, Action, Thriller
2025, Russia
The Outcasts
Otverzhennye
Action, Thriller, Crime
2025, Russia
Watch trailer
Glaz pustyni
War, Drama, Action
2024, Russia
4.6
Thief
Vorovka
Action, Thriller
2024, Russia
Oregano
Oregano
Short
2022, Russia
