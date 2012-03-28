Seishun zankoku monogatari, Cruel Story of Youth, Naked Youth, 青春殘酷物語, A Story of the Cruelties of Youth, Contes cruels de la jeunesse, Contos Cruéis da Juventude, Cruel Tales of Youth, Grausame Geschichten der Jugend, Historias crueles de juventud, Juventud desnuda, Juventude Desenfreada, Kegyetlen történet az ifjúságról, Nackte Jugend, Naga młodość, Racconto crudele della giovinezza, Διεστραμμένα νειάτα, Σκληρή ιστορία της νιότης, Повесть о жестокой юности, 青春残酷物語, 青春残酷物语
Film rating
6.9
Rate10 votes
6.9IMDb
Quotes
Keizo HorioI only drink when I'm happy, so I become twice as happy.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.