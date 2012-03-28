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Poster of Cruel Story of Youth
6.9
Kinoafisha Films Cruel Story of Youth
6.9

Cruel Story of Youth

, 1960
Seishun zankoku monogatari
Japan / Crime, Drama / 18+
Poster of Cruel Story of Youth
6.9

Synopsis

A budding gangster enthralls a freeloading young woman, soon taking advantage of her knack for hitch-hiking to rob middle-class, middle-aged men.

Cast

Miyuki Kuwano
Yūsuke Kawazu
Yoshiko Kuga
Fumio Watanabe
Shinji Tanaka
Shinjiro Matsuzaki
Director Nagisa Oshima
Writer Nagisa Oshima
Composer Riichirô Manabe
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Japan
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 1960
World premiere 28 March 2012
Release date
28 November 2014 Japan
5 July 2018 Portugal M/14
12 July 2015 USA
Worldwide Gross $2,496
Production Shochiku
Also known as
Seishun zankoku monogatari, Cruel Story of Youth, Naked Youth, 青春殘酷物語, A Story of the Cruelties of Youth, Contes cruels de la jeunesse, Contos Cruéis da Juventude, Cruel Tales of Youth, Grausame Geschichten der Jugend, Historias crueles de juventud, Juventud desnuda, Juventude Desenfreada, Kegyetlen történet az ifjúságról, Nackte Jugend, Naga młodość, Racconto crudele della giovinezza, Διεστραμμένα νειάτα, Σκληρή ιστορία της νιότης, Повесть о жестокой юности, 青春残酷物語, 青春残酷物语

Film rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
6.9 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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