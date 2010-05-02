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Kei Satō Kei Satō
Kinoafisha Persons Kei Satō

Kei Satō

Kei Satō

Date of Birth
21 December 1928
Age
81 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Date of death
2 May 2010
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Horror actor

Popular Films

Harakiri 8.1
Harakiri (1962)
Kuroneko 7.9
Kuroneko (1968)
Pitfall 7.5
Pitfall (1962)

Filmography

The Strange Tale of Oyuki 6.9
The Strange Tale of Oyuki Bokuto kidan
Drama 1992, Japan
The Life of Chikuzan 6.3
The Life of Chikuzan Chikuzan hitori tabi
Drama 1977, Japan
Live Today, Die Tomorrow! 6.9
Live Today, Die Tomorrow! Hadaka no Jukyu-sai
Drama 1970, Japan
Diary of a Shinjuku Thief 6.1
Diary of a Shinjuku Thief Shinjuku dorobô nikki
Comedy, Drama 1969, Japan
Kuroneko 7.9
Kuroneko Yabu no naka no kuroneko
Horror, Drama 1968, Japan
Death by Hanging 7.5
Death by Hanging Kôshikei
Drama, Crime, Comedy 1968, Japan
7.1
Violence at Noon Hakuchû no tôrima
Crime, Drama 1966, Japan
Onibaba 7.5
Onibaba Onibaba
Drama, Mystery 1964, Japan
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