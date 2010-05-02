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Filmography
Kei Satō
Kei Satō
Kinoafisha
Persons
Kei Satō
Kei Satō
Kei Satō
Date of Birth
21 December 1928
Age
81 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Date of death
2 May 2010
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Horror actor
Popular Films
8.1
Harakiri
(1962)
7.9
Kuroneko
(1968)
7.5
Pitfall
(1962)
Filmography
6.9
The Strange Tale of Oyuki
Bokuto kidan
Drama
1992, Japan
6.3
The Life of Chikuzan
Chikuzan hitori tabi
Drama
1977, Japan
6.9
Live Today, Die Tomorrow!
Hadaka no Jukyu-sai
Drama
1970, Japan
6.1
Diary of a Shinjuku Thief
Shinjuku dorobô nikki
Comedy, Drama
1969, Japan
7.9
Kuroneko
Yabu no naka no kuroneko
Horror, Drama
1968, Japan
7.5
Death by Hanging
Kôshikei
Drama, Crime, Comedy
1968, Japan
7.1
Violence at Noon
Hakuchû no tôrima
Crime, Drama
1966, Japan
7.5
Onibaba
Onibaba
Drama, Mystery
1964, Japan
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