7.2 IMDb Rating: 6.9
Kinoafisha Films Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In

Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In

Jiu Long cheng zhai · Wei cheng 18+
Synopsis

Set in the 1980s, troubled youth Chan Lok-kwun accidentally enters the Walled City, discovers the order amidst its chaos, and learns important life lessons along the way. In the Walled City, he becomes close friends with Shin, Twelfth Master and AV. Under the leadership of Cyclone, they resist against the invasion of villain Mr. Big in a series of fierce battles. Together, they vow to protect the safe haven that is Kowloon Walled City.
Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In - trailer
Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In  trailer
Country China / Hong Kong
Runtime 2 hours 6 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 21 June 2024
World premiere 27 April 2024
Release date
23 May 2024 Australia MA 15+
4 July 2024 Cambodia
1 May 2024 China
14 August 2024 France 12
28 November 2024 Germany 16
24 May 2024 Great Britain 15
1 May 2024 Hong Kong IIB
1 January 2025 India
19 June 2024 Indonesia 17+
17 January 2025 Japan PG12
1 May 2024 Macao
17 May 2024 Malaysia
9 August 2024 Pakistan
13 November 2024 Philippines
15 November 2024 Poland
2 January 2025 Qatar
17 May 2024 Singapore NC16
16 October 2024 South Korea 15
17 May 2024 Taiwan 15+
15 August 2024 Thailand 15
5 December 2024 UAE 18TC
14 June 2024 Viet Nam
Budget 300,000,000 HKD
Worldwide Gross $17,095,773
Production Entertaining Power, HG Entertainment Film Company, Lian Ray Pictures
Also known as
Jiu Long cheng zhai: Wei cheng, Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In, City of Darkness, 九龍城寨之圍城, A harcosok alkonya: A végső ostrom, Amurgul războinicilor - Ultima luptă, Crepúsculo dos Guerreiros: Walled In, Cửu Long Thành Trại: Vây Thành, Gau2lung4sing4zaai6 zi1 Wai4sing4, HongKong Warriors, La Ciudad Amurallada de Kowloon - El asedio, La ciudad de los guerreros, Müüride sõdalased, Zmierzch wojowników: Miasto za Murami, Zmierzch wojowników: Ostatni bastion, Воины сумерек: Осада Коулуна, हाँग काँग वॉरियर्स, トワイライト・ウォリアーズ　決戦！九龍城砦, 九龙城寨·围城, 九龙城寨之围城
Director
Cheang Pou-soi
Cast
Louis Koo
Sammo Hung
Richie Jen
Raymond Lam
Philip Ng
Interesting facts

A full-scale replica of the Kowloon Walled City, reported to be almost identical to the original, was constructed for the shoot. Contrary to claims that the set was demolished immediately afterwards, substantial sections were preserved and reused in public exhibitions, allowing the Kowloon Walled City's legacy to be appreciated by a much wider public.

Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In - trailer
Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In Trailer
