Film Reviews
No reviewsWrite review
|23 May 2024
|Australia
|MA 15+
|4 July 2024
|Cambodia
|1 May 2024
|China
|14 August 2024
|France
|12
|28 November 2024
|Germany
|16
|24 May 2024
|Great Britain
|15
|1 May 2024
|Hong Kong
|IIB
|1 January 2025
|India
|19 June 2024
|Indonesia
|17+
|17 January 2025
|Japan
|PG12
|1 May 2024
|Macao
|17 May 2024
|Malaysia
|9 August 2024
|Pakistan
|13 November 2024
|Philippines
|15 November 2024
|Poland
|2 January 2025
|Qatar
|17 May 2024
|Singapore
|NC16
|16 October 2024
|South Korea
|15
|17 May 2024
|Taiwan
|15+
|15 August 2024
|Thailand
|15
|5 December 2024
|UAE
|18TC
|14 June 2024
|Viet Nam
A full-scale replica of the Kowloon Walled City, reported to be almost identical to the original, was constructed for the shoot. Contrary to claims that the set was demolished immediately afterwards, substantial sections were preserved and reused in public exhibitions, allowing the Kowloon Walled City's legacy to be appreciated by a much wider public.