Aaron Kwok
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aaron Kwok
Aaron Kwok
Date of Birth
26 October 1965
Age
60 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Action heroine, Fantasy heroine, Dramatic actress
Popular Films
7.2
Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In
(2024)
6.9
Project Gutenberg
(2018)
6.4
Woof Woof Daddy
(2024)
Filmography
6.4
Woof Woof Daddy
Lai zi wang xing de ni
Family, Fantasy
2024, China
Watch trailer
Tickets
7.2
Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In
Jiu Long cheng zhai · Wei cheng
Action, Crime, Thriller
2024, China / Hong Kong
Watch trailer
4.7
Cyber Heist
Dyun mong
Action, Crime, Drama
2023, China / Hong Kong
5.9
The White Storm 3: Heaven or Hell
So duk 3: Yun joi tin ngai
Action, Crime, Drama
2023, China / Hong Kong
5.5
The Monkey King 3
Monkey King 3
Fantasy
2018, China
Watch trailer
6.9
Project Gutenberg
Wu shuang
Action, Crime
2018, China
5.9
The Monkey King 2
Xi you ji zhi: Sun Wukong san da Baigu Jing / The Monkey King: The Legend Begins
Action, Fantasy, Adventure
2016, Hong Kong / China
5.5
The Monk
Dao shi xia shan
Action
2015, China / USA
5.6
The Storm Warriors
Fung wan II
Action, Fantasy
2009, Hong Kong
5.3
China Strike Force
Leui ting jin ging
Action
2000, Hong Kong
