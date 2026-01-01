Menu
Aaron Kwok Aaron Kwok
Aaron Kwok

Aaron Kwok

Aaron Kwok

Date of Birth
26 October 1965
Age
60 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Action heroine, Fantasy heroine, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In 7.2
Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In (2024)
Project Gutenberg 6.9
Project Gutenberg (2018)
Woof Woof Daddy 6.4
Woof Woof Daddy (2024)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Woof Woof Daddy 6.4
Woof Woof Daddy Lai zi wang xing de ni
Family, Fantasy 2024, China
Watch trailer
Tickets
Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In 7.2
Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In Jiu Long cheng zhai · Wei cheng
Action, Crime, Thriller 2024, China / Hong Kong
Watch trailer
Cyber Heist 4.7
Cyber Heist Dyun mong
Action, Crime, Drama 2023, China / Hong Kong
The White Storm 3: Heaven or Hell 5.9
The White Storm 3: Heaven or Hell So duk 3: Yun joi tin ngai
Action, Crime, Drama 2023, China / Hong Kong
The Monkey King 3 5.5
The Monkey King 3 Monkey King 3
Fantasy 2018, China
Watch trailer
Project Gutenberg 6.9
Project Gutenberg Wu shuang
Action, Crime 2018, China
The Monkey King 2 5.9
The Monkey King 2 Xi you ji zhi: Sun Wukong san da Baigu Jing / The Monkey King: The Legend Begins
Action, Fantasy, Adventure 2016, Hong Kong / China
The Monk 5.5
The Monk Dao shi xia shan
Action 2015, China / USA
The Storm Warriors 5.6
The Storm Warriors Fung wan II
Action, Fantasy 2009, Hong Kong
China Strike Force 5.3
China Strike Force Leui ting jin ging
Action 2000, Hong Kong
