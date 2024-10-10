Menu
Synopsis

Lovers Kostya and Masha decide to get married. But immediately problems arise with relatives. Kostya's father is a retired military man, a strong-willed Russian man who plans to rent the House of Officers for a family celebration, invite all his relatives up to the fifth generation and celebrate according to the traditions of a Russian feast.

Bitva pap - trailer
Bitva pap  trailer
Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 18 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 28 November 2024
World premiere 10 October 2024
Release date
10 October 2024 Russia Атмосфера Кино
10 October 2024 Belarus
17 October 2024 Kazakhstan 12+
Worldwide Gross $386,795
Production Goldfield Entertainment, Phoenix Cinema
Also known as
Bitva pap, Битва пап
Director
Ivan Arkhipov
Cast
Maxim Lagashkin
Maxim Lagashkin
Aleksandr Zlatopolskiy
Aleksandr Zlatopolskiy
Irina Pegova
Irina Pegova
Lyudmila Artemeva
Lyudmila Artemeva
Natalya Rudova
Natalya Rudova
Cast and Crew
Film rating

6.8
Rate 19 votes
6.7 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
Best Comedies  Best Russian Films 
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Film Reviews

vasilisabyvalceva 16 October 2024, 17:34
Мне понравилось, было интересно и в некоторых моментах смешно😌💗
Киноафиша.инфо 16 October 2024, 19:04
Фильм вас впечатлил и это здорово 😉 Спасибо, что поделились!
Bitva pap - trailer
Bitva pap Trailer
Stills
