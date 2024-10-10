Film Reviews
vasilisabyvalceva 16 October 2024, 17:34
Мне понравилось, было интересно и в некоторых моментах смешно😌💗
Киноафиша.инфо 16 October 2024, 19:04
Фильм вас впечатлил и это здорово 😉 Спасибо, что поделились!
Lovers Kostya and Masha decide to get married. But immediately problems arise with relatives. Kostya's father is a retired military man, a strong-willed Russian man who plans to rent the House of Officers for a family celebration, invite all his relatives up to the fifth generation and celebrate according to the traditions of a Russian feast.
|10 October 2024
|Russia
|Атмосфера Кино
|10 October 2024
|Belarus
|17 October 2024
|Kazakhstan
|12+