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Filmography
Miodrag Krivokapić
Miodrag Krivokapić
Kinoafisha
Persons
Miodrag Krivokapić
Miodrag Krivokapić
Miodrag Krivokapić
Date of Birth
22 April 1949
Age
77 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
8.9
Vratiće se rode
(2007)
7.6
Enclave
(2015)
7.6
Virgina
(1991)
Filmography
7.6
Enclave
Enklava
Drama
2015, Germany / Serbia
8.9
Vratiće se rode
Drama, Comedy, Crime
2007, Serbia
6.1
Bal-Can-Can
Bal-Can-Can
Comedy, Adventure, Crime, War, Drama
2005, Italy / North Macedonia / Great Britain
7.6
Virgina
Virdzina
Drama
1991, France / Yugoslavia
7.1
Three for Happiness
Za srecu je potrebno troje
Drama, Romantic
1985, Yugoslavia
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