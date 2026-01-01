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Miodrag Krivokapić Miodrag Krivokapić
Kinoafisha Persons Miodrag Krivokapić

Miodrag Krivokapić

Miodrag Krivokapić

Date of Birth
22 April 1949
Age
77 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Vratiće se rode 8.9
Vratiće se rode (2007)
Enclave 7.6
Enclave (2015)
Virgina 7.6
Virgina (1991)

Filmography

Enclave 7.6
Enclave Enklava
Drama 2015, Germany / Serbia
Vratiće se rode 8.9
Vratiće se rode
Drama, Comedy, Crime 2007, Serbia
Bal-Can-Can 6.1
Bal-Can-Can Bal-Can-Can
Comedy, Adventure, Crime, War, Drama 2005, Italy / North Macedonia / Great Britain
Virgina 7.6
Virgina Virdzina
Drama 1991, France / Yugoslavia
Three for Happiness 7.1
Three for Happiness Za srecu je potrebno troje
Drama, Romantic 1985, Yugoslavia
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