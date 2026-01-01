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Adelfa Calvo Adelfa Calvo
Kinoafisha Persons Adelfa Calvo

Adelfa Calvo

Adelfa Calvo

Date of Birth
5 April 1962
Age
63 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

La Singla 7.6
La Singla (2023)
On the Fringe 6.6
On the Fringe (2022)
The Motive 6.5
The Motive (2017)

Filmography

Genre
Year
El Marqués
El Marqués
Drama, Crime, Family 2024, Spain
4.2
Norbert(a) Norbert(a)
Comedy 2024, Spain
May I Speak with the Enemy 5.5
May I Speak with the Enemy Gila: ¿es el enemigo?
Comedy 2024, Spain
La Singla 7.6
La Singla La Singla
2023, Germany / Spain
On the Fringe 6.6
On the Fringe En los márgenes
Drama 2022, Belgium / Spain
The Motive 6.5
The Motive El autor
Comedy 2017, Spain
Unit 7 5.7
Unit 7 Grupo 7
Thriller, Action, Drama 2012, Spain
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