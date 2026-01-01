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TV Shows
About
Filmography
Adelfa Calvo
Adelfa Calvo
Kinoafisha
Persons
Adelfa Calvo
Adelfa Calvo
Adelfa Calvo
Date of Birth
5 April 1962
Age
63 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine
Popular Films
7.6
La Singla
(2023)
6.6
On the Fringe
(2022)
6.5
The Motive
(2017)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Family
Thriller
Year
All
2024
2023
2022
2017
2012
All
7
Films
6
TV Shows
1
Actress
7
El Marqués
Drama, Crime, Family
2024, Spain
4.2
Norbert(a)
Norbert(a)
Comedy
2024, Spain
5.5
May I Speak with the Enemy
Gila: ¿es el enemigo?
Comedy
2024, Spain
7.6
La Singla
La Singla
2023, Germany / Spain
6.6
On the Fringe
En los márgenes
Drama
2022, Belgium / Spain
6.5
The Motive
El autor
Comedy
2017, Spain
5.7
Unit 7
Grupo 7
Thriller, Action, Drama
2012, Spain
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