Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Małgorzata Pritulak
Małgorzata Pritulak
Kinoafisha
Persons
Małgorzata Pritulak
Małgorzata Pritulak
Małgorzata Pritulak
Date of Birth
21 June 1947
Age
78 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.1
The Illumination
(1973)
6.9
Shivers
(1981)
6.7
Bez milosci
(1980)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
History
Music
Romantic
Thriller
War
Year
All
2018
2009
1984
1981
1980
1979
1973
All
7
Films
7
Actor
7
5.9
Ether
Eter
Thriller, Drama, History
2018, Poland / Ukraine / Lithuania / Hungary / Italy
4.8
Miłość na wybiegu
Miłość na wybiegu
Romantic, Comedy
2009, Poland
5.4
It's Only Rock
To tylko rock
Drama, Music
1984, Poland
6.9
Shivers
Dreszcze
Drama, History
1981, Poland
6.7
Bez milosci
Bez milosci
Drama
1980, Poland
6.4
Lesson of a Dead Language
Lekcja martwego jezyka
Drama, War
1979, Poland
7.1
The Illumination
Iluminacja
Drama
1973, Poland
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree