Małgorzata Pritulak

Date of Birth
21 June 1947
Age
78 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Romantic hero

Popular Films

The Illumination 7.1
The Illumination (1973)
Shivers 6.9
Shivers (1981)
Bez milosci 6.7
Bez milosci (1980)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Ether 5.9
Ether Eter
Thriller, Drama, History 2018, Poland / Ukraine / Lithuania / Hungary / Italy
Miłość na wybiegu 4.8
Miłość na wybiegu Miłość na wybiegu
Romantic, Comedy 2009, Poland
It's Only Rock 5.4
It's Only Rock To tylko rock
Drama, Music 1984, Poland
Shivers 6.9
Shivers Dreszcze
Drama, History 1981, Poland
Bez milosci 6.7
Bez milosci Bez milosci
Drama 1980, Poland
Lesson of a Dead Language 6.4
Lesson of a Dead Language Lekcja martwego jezyka
Drama, War 1979, Poland
The Illumination 7.1
The Illumination Iluminacja
Drama 1973, Poland
