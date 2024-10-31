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La Confesión
8.0
La Confesión
, 2024
La Confesión
El Salvador / Thriller / 18+
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Cast & Crew
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Filming locations
8.0
Synopsis
A catholic priest in Monte Bello, El Salvador has created a clandestine operating room inside the church to extract the human organs of kidnapped people and sell them on the black market.
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Cast
Eric Roberts
Arzobispo
Luis Jose Lopez
René Mena
Padre Ángel
Mafalda Pinto Correia
Raquel
Emy Mena
Karla
Hansel Ramírez
Dr. Daniel
Maynor Alvarado
Pozolero
Dennis Mencia
José
María Bruzon
Katherine
William Chirino
Fiscal
Dennis De Paz
Raúl
Director
Ronald Algarin
Writer
Ronald Algarin
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
El Salvador
Runtime
1 hour 33 minutes
Production year
2024
World premiere
31 October 2024
Release date
27 February 2025
Guatemala
31 October 2024
USA
Production
Algarin Film, Latinx Productions
Also known as
La Confesión, The Confession
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Film rating
8.0
Rate
10
votes
7.8
IMDb
Showtimes
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