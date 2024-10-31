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Poster of La Confesión
8.0
Kinoafisha Films La Confesión
8.0

La Confesión

, 2024
La Confesión
El Salvador / Thriller / 18+
Poster of La Confesión
8.0

Synopsis

A catholic priest in Monte Bello, El Salvador has created a clandestine operating room inside the church to extract the human organs of kidnapped people and sell them on the black market.

Cast

Eric Roberts
Eric Roberts
Arzobispo
Luis Jose Lopez
Luis Jose Lopez
René Mena
Padre Ángel
Mafalda Pinto Correia
Raquel
Emy Mena
Karla
Hansel Ramírez
Dr. Daniel
Maynor Alvarado
Pozolero
Dennis Mencia
José
María Bruzon
Katherine
William Chirino
Fiscal
Dennis De Paz
Raúl
Director Ronald Algarin
Writer Ronald Algarin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country El Salvador
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 31 October 2024
Release date
27 February 2025 Guatemala
31 October 2024 USA
Production Algarin Film, Latinx Productions
Also known as
La Confesión, The Confession

Film rating

8.0
Rate 10 votes
7.8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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