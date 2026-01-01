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Luis Jose Lopez
Luis Jose Lopez Luis Jose Lopez
Kinoafisha Persons Luis Jose Lopez

Luis Jose Lopez

Luis Jose Lopez

Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Thriller hero, Dramatic actor, Action hero

Popular Films

Power Book IV: Force 8.0
Power Book IV: Force (2022)
La Confesión 8.0
La Confesión (2024)
Tokyo Cowboy 7.6
Tokyo Cowboy (2023)

Filmography

Genre
Year
La Confesión 8
La Confesión La Confesión
Thriller 2024, El Salvador
Tokyo Cowboy 7.6
Tokyo Cowboy Tokyo Cowboy
Drama 2023, Japan / USA
Power Book IV: Force 8
Power Book IV: Force
Drama, Crime 2022, USA
Jungle 7
Jungle Jungle
Action, Adventure, Thriller 2017, Australia
Watch trailer
Print the Legend 7
Print the Legend Print the Legend
Biography, Drama, Documentary 2014, USA
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