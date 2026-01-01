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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Luis Jose Lopez
Luis Jose Lopez
Kinoafisha
Persons
Luis Jose Lopez
Luis Jose Lopez
Luis Jose Lopez
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Thriller hero
,
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
Popular Films
8.0
Power Book IV: Force
(2022)
8.0
La Confesión
(2024)
7.6
Tokyo Cowboy
(2023)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Biography
Crime
Documentary
Drama
Thriller
Year
All
2024
2023
2022
2017
2014
All
5
Films
4
TV Shows
1
Actor
4
Director
1
8
La Confesión
La Confesión
Thriller
2024, El Salvador
7.6
Tokyo Cowboy
Tokyo Cowboy
Drama
2023, Japan / USA
8
Power Book IV: Force
Drama, Crime
2022, USA
7
Jungle
Jungle
Action, Adventure, Thriller
2017, Australia
Watch trailer
7
Print the Legend
Print the Legend
Biography, Drama, Documentary
2014, USA
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