Poster of These Are the Rules
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films These Are the Rules

These Are the Rules

Takva su pravila 18+
Synopsis

After their son has been beaten up in the street, parents find their world of false security collapsing and have to re-examine their lives and question everything into what they believed.
Country Croatia / France / North Macedonia / Serbia
Runtime 1 hour 18 minutes
Production year 2014
World premiere 30 March 2014
Release date
30 March 2014 Croatia
23 May 2018 France
Production Maxima Film, KinoElektron, Biberche
Also known as
Takva su pravila, These Are the Rules, Les parents de Tomitza, Mirni ljudi, Quiet People, Quiet People, un jour à Zagreb, Quiet People: un jour à Zagreb, Takie są zasady, Αυτοί είναι οι κανόνες, Таковы правила, Такъв е редът
Director
Ognjen Svilicic
Cast
Emir Hadžihafizbegović
Jasna Žalica
Ana Begić
Linda Begonja
Goran Bogdan
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.5
Rate 10 votes
6.5 IMDb
