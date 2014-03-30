After their son has been beaten up in the street, parents find their world of false security collapsing and have to re-examine their lives and question everything into what they believed.
CountryCroatia / France / North Macedonia / Serbia
Runtime1 hour 18 minutes
Production year2014
World premiere30 March 2014
Release date
30 March 2014
Croatia
23 May 2018
France
ProductionMaxima Film, KinoElektron, Biberche
Also known as
Takva su pravila, These Are the Rules, Les parents de Tomitza, Mirni ljudi, Quiet People, Quiet People, un jour à Zagreb, Quiet People: un jour à Zagreb, Takie są zasady, Αυτοί είναι οι κανόνες, Таковы правила, Такъв е редът