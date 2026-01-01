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Ljubomir Bandovic
Ljubomir Bandovic Ljubomir Bandovic
Kinoafisha Persons Ljubomir Bandovic

Ljubomir Bandovic

Ljubomir Bandovic

Date of Birth
8 July 1976
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Vratiće se rode 8.9
Vratiće se rode (2007)
Juzni vetar 7.8
Juzni vetar (2020)
First Class - Full Throat! 7.5
First Class - Full Throat! (2024)

Filmography

Genre
Year
First Class - Full Throat! 7.5
First Class - Full Throat! Prva Klasa - Pun Gas!
Sport 2024, Serbia
Watch trailer
Carbide 6.4
Carbide Garbura
Drama 2022, Croatia / Serbia
Juzni vetar 7.8
Juzni vetar
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2020, Serbia
Hotel Belgrade 6.7
Hotel Belgrade Otel «Belgrad»
Comedy 2020, Russia
Watch trailer
The Black Pin 7.1
The Black Pin Igla ispod praga
Comedy, Drama 2016, Montenegro / Serbia
These Are the Rules 6.5
These Are the Rules Takva su pravila
Drama 2014, Croatia / France / North Macedonia / Serbia
The Woman with a Broken Nose 6.9
The Woman with a Broken Nose Zena sa slomljenim nosem
Romantic, Comedy, Drama 2010, Germany / Serbia
Love and Other Crimes 6.2
Love and Other Crimes Ljubav i drugi zlocini
Comedy, Romantic, Drama 2008, Germany / Slovenia / Austria / Serbia
Vratiće se rode 8.9
Vratiće se rode
Drama, Comedy, Crime 2007, Serbia
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