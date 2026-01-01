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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Ljubomir Bandovic
Ljubomir Bandovic
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ljubomir Bandovic
Ljubomir Bandovic
Ljubomir Bandovic
Date of Birth
8 July 1976
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
8.9
Vratiće se rode
(2007)
7.8
Juzni vetar
(2020)
7.5
First Class - Full Throat!
(2024)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Romantic
Sport
Thriller
Year
All
2024
2022
2020
2016
2014
2010
2008
2007
All
9
Films
7
TV Shows
2
Actor
9
7.5
First Class - Full Throat!
Prva Klasa - Pun Gas!
Sport
2024, Serbia
Watch trailer
6.4
Carbide
Garbura
Drama
2022, Croatia / Serbia
7.8
Juzni vetar
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2020, Serbia
6.7
Hotel Belgrade
Otel «Belgrad»
Comedy
2020, Russia
Watch trailer
7.1
The Black Pin
Igla ispod praga
Comedy, Drama
2016, Montenegro / Serbia
6.5
These Are the Rules
Takva su pravila
Drama
2014, Croatia / France / North Macedonia / Serbia
6.9
The Woman with a Broken Nose
Zena sa slomljenim nosem
Romantic, Comedy, Drama
2010, Germany / Serbia
6.2
Love and Other Crimes
Ljubav i drugi zlocini
Comedy, Romantic, Drama
2008, Germany / Slovenia / Austria / Serbia
8.9
Vratiće se rode
Drama, Comedy, Crime
2007, Serbia
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