When a homeless little ghost knocks on the door to the eccentric residents of a Ghost Train on the lookout for a place to belong, she accidentally attracts the attention from the outside world and must team up with the motley crew of monsters on a crazy quest to save not only the future of the Ghost Train but also her only chance to finally have a family of her own.
|26 September 2024
|Russia
|Наше кино
|26 September 2024
|Belarus
|2 May 2025
|Bulgaria
|28 February 2025
|Canada
|22 August 2024
|Czechia
|27 June 2024
|Germany
|0
|13 October 2024
|Israel
|All
|26 September 2024
|Kazakhstan
|6+
|26 September 2024
|Kyrgyzstan
|8 November 2024
|Latvia
|7+
|15 August 2025
|Lithuania
|V
|25 October 2024
|Poland
|31 October 2024
|Qatar
|4 October 2024
|Romania
|N/A
|31 October 2024
|Serbia
|o.A.
|14 February 2025
|South Korea
|ALL
|31 October 2024
|Spain
|10 October 2024
|UAE
|PG
|26 September 2024
|Uzbekistan
|6+
|25 October 2024
|Viet Nam