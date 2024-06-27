Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Elli and the Ghostly Ghost Train
5.3
Elli and the Ghostly Ghost Train - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films Elli and the Ghostly Ghost Train
5.3

Elli and the Ghostly Ghost Train

, 2024
Elli and the Ghostly Ghost Train
Germany / Animation / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Elli and the Ghostly Ghost Train
5.3
Elli and the Ghostly Ghost Train - Dubbed trailer
Elli and the Ghostly Ghost Train  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

When a homeless little ghost knocks on the door to the eccentric residents of a Ghost Train on the lookout for a place to belong, she accidentally attracts the attention from the outside world and must team up with the motley crew of monsters on a crazy quest to save not only the future of the Ghost Train but also her only chance to finally have a family of her own.

Cast

Svantje Wascher
Martha
Dalia Schmidt-Foß
Elli
Oliver Kalkofe
Onkel Chamberlain
Santiago Ziesmer
Kristallkugel
Max Giermann
Vangrufti
Darryl Hinds
Rolf
Director Piet De Rycker, Jesper Møller
Writer Piet De Rycker, Jesper Møller, Klaus Baumgart
Composer Amaury Laurent Bernier, Helge Forler
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country Germany
Runtime 1 hour 26 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 7 November 2024
World premiere 27 June 2024
Release date
26 September 2024 Russia Наше кино
26 September 2024 Belarus
2 May 2025 Bulgaria
28 February 2025 Canada
22 August 2024 Czechia
27 June 2024 Germany 0
13 October 2024 Israel All
26 September 2024 Kazakhstan 6+
26 September 2024 Kyrgyzstan
8 November 2024 Latvia 7+
15 August 2025 Lithuania V
25 October 2024 Poland
31 October 2024 Qatar
4 October 2024 Romania N/A
31 October 2024 Serbia o.A.
14 February 2025 South Korea ALL
31 October 2024 Spain
10 October 2024 UAE PG
26 September 2024 Uzbekistan 6+
25 October 2024 Viet Nam
Worldwide Gross $1,849,944
Production Carpe Diem Film & TV, CarpeDiem Film & TV, Dreamin' Dolphin Film
Also known as
Elli and the Ghostly Ghost Train, Elli and Her Monster Team, Elli - Ungeheuer Geheim, Elli, Elli and Her Monster Team!, Elli és a szörnycsapat, Elli et l'équipe des monstres, Elli i ekipa straszaków, Elli ja kollide tiim, Elli Ve'Ha'Miflatzot, Elli y el equipo de monstruos, Elli: Monseuteo paemilli, Elli: Ungeheuer Geheim, Elli'nin Canavar Takımı, O Gangue dos Monstros, Ели и Чудовищният отбор, Команда монстров, Elli & Her Monster Team, 艾莉与精怪小队

Cartoon rating

5.3
Rate 15 votes
4.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
Updated 7 August 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Elli and the Ghostly Ghost Train - Dubbed trailer
Elli and the Ghostly Ghost Train Dubbed trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Mutiny
Mutiny
2026, USA, Action, Thriller, Crime
Moonzy the Movie
Moonzy the Movie
2026, Russia, Animation, Children's, Family
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
2026, Russia, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Moana
Moana
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Family
Sacrifice
Sacrifice
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Action
Interstellar
Interstellar
2014, USA / Great Britain, Sci-Fi
Hive
Hive
2026, Canada, Horror, Detective, Sci-Fi
Almaz «Serdce Persii»
Almaz «Serdce Persii»
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family, Adventure, Crime
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more