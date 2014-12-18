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Poster of PK
8.1
Kinoafisha Films PK
8.1

PK

, 2014
PK
India / Comedy, Drama, Sci-Fi / 18+
Poster of PK
8.1

Synopsis

A stranger in the city asks questions no one has asked before. Known only by his initials, the man's innocent questions and childlike curiosity take him on a journey of love, laughter and letting go.

Cast

Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan
PK
Anushka Sharma
Jagat Janani Sahni (Jaggu)
Saurabh Shukla
Tapasvi Maharaj
Sushant Singh Rajput
Sarfaraz Yusuf
Boman Irani
Boman Irani
Cherry Bajwa
Amardeep Jha
Jaggu's mother
Sanjay Dutt
Sanjay Dutt
Bhairon Singh
Brijendra Kala
Rajiv Gupta
Rajiv Gupta
Kamlesh Gill
Ranbir Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor
Parikshit Sahni
Jaggu's father
Director Rajkumar Hirani
Writer Rajkumar Hirani, Abhijat Joshi
Composer Atul Gogavale, Shantanu Moitra
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 33 minutes
Production year 2014
Online premiere 4 August 2018
World premiere 18 December 2014
Release date
19 December 2014 Australia M
1 January 2015 Brazil 12
16 April 2015 Germany 6
19 December 2014 Great Britain PG
19 December 2014 India UA
19 December 2014 Ireland
18 December 2014 Kuwait
19 December 2014 Netherlands
19 December 2014 Norway
19 December 2014 Pakistan
2 January 2015 Portugal e 12
3 September 2015 South Korea 15
19 December 2014 USA PG-13
Worldwide Gross $100,370,104
Production Rajkumar Hirani Films, Vinod Chopra Productions
Also known as
PK, P.K., Lai zi xing xing de sha gua: PK, Peekay, PiKey, PK - Andere Sterne, Andere Sitten, PK Ngây Thơ, ПиКей, ПіКей, 來自星星的傻瓜, 外星醉汉PK地球神, 我的个神啊, 来自星星的傻瓜, 피케이, ПК, 피케이-별에서 온 얼간이

Film rating

8.1
Rate 10 votes
8.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 22 February 2024

Quotes

P.K. Which god should I believe? You all say that, it's only one god. I say, no... there are two gods. One is the one who created us all. The other one is the one created by people like you. We know nothing about the god who made us all. But the god people like you made is exactly like you... liar, pretend to act, giving false promises, meeting rich people sooner, letting the poor neglected, happy when get praised... People are afraid to even say a word. My right number is very simple, the God who created us all, put faith in Him. And the god like you created, the duplicate god, destroy it.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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